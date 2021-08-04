Christian Eriksen 'in excellent shape' after visiting Inter Milan training complex

Christian Eriksen is "doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape", Inter Milan said, after the Danish midfielder visited the club's training complex less than two months after suffering a cardiac arrest during a European Championship match.

Eriksen, 29, was seen at the Suning Training Centre on Wednesday meeting with Inter teammates, coaches, and staff – the day after returning to Milan and meeting club CEO Giuseppe Marotta.

“The Danish midfielder met the club directors, the coach, teammates and all of the staff present. Eriksen is doing well and is in excellent physical and mental shape,” Inter said in a statement.

“He will now follow the recovery program put forward by Danish doctors in Copenhagen, who will also co-ordinate the clinical follow-up. The Inter medical staff will naturally be kept informed and up to date throughout the process.”

On June 12, Eriksen collapsed on the pitch during Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 match against Finland. His teammates formed a protective wall around him as medical workers resuscitated him with a defibrillator.

Eriksen spent a week in the hospital, where he had a type of pacemaker fitted, before going home to Denmark to recover. He has also undergone a raft of medical tests to discover the cause for the cardiac arrest.

He will undergo further tests in Italy and is not expected to be back on the pitch for at least six months.

Depending on the cause of the cardiac arrest and the nature of his treatment, he could be prohibited from playing in Italy but could continue his career in England or the Netherlands where the rules are different.

Eriksen, who joined Inter from Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur in January 2020, helped the club win the Serie A title last season.

