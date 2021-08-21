Manchester City v Norwich ratings: Jesus 9, Grealish 7; Gilmour 6, Rupp 4

MANCHESTER CITY RATINGS: Ederson – 7. His only real work came when he had to make a diving header to clear on a rare Norwich break. Otherwise, an easy day out. Getty

Manchester City ended their run of three defeats in row by putting Norwich City to the sword at the Etihad Stadium.

The Premier League champions had struggled for goals of late, but they hit five past the beleaguered promoted side, without conceding.

Gabriel Jesus was the architect of the win with a sparkling display on the wing – even if he did not manage to get on the scoresheet.

Norwich went behind when they failed to clear a Jesus cross as Grant Hanley’s clearance bounced off his own goalkeeper Tim Krul and back into the net.

Jack Grealish scored on his home debut to double the lead, before Aymeric Laporte and substitutes Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez completed the rout in the second half.

