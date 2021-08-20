It's time for new signing Raphael Varane to reach his potential at Manchester United

Raphael Varane is presented to Manchester United fans after signing for the club for an initial £34 million. Reuters

Raphael Varane got a taste of what’s to come from the Old Trafford crowd before he even kicked a ball for his new club. Roared on to the pitch before the 5-1 opening Premier League win last Saturday, the Frenchman began training with his new club the following day.

He’s been to Old Trafford before as a Real Madrid player and started in the side which won 2-1 in the second leg in March 2013 and knocked United out of the Champions League in Sir Alex Ferguson’s final European game.

His central defensive partnership with Sergio Ramos was the best in football. They won four Champions Leagues together, but in this odd football climate where the former captains of Barcelona and Real Madrid now play together in France, United managed to sign one of the best defenders in the world for what seems like a bargain £34 million, potentially rising to £42m, fee.

United were prepared to go higher, but Madrid needed money and had been half hearted in their attempts to retain him. Knowing this, Varane had long made it clear to United that he wanted to join them.

United were cautious at first and weary of being played as they felt they had been with Ramos, yet in talks with Varane and his brother, United felt his desire to move was genuine and he impressed his suitors with detailed questions about how United played, how they planned to play in the future and about the club.

The questions have never stopped.

“He's been humble, inquisitive,” his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer told The National before Sunday’s Premier League game at Southampton. “He asks questions, he doesn't want to learn by a mistake in the game but on the training field before he goes on the pitch. Everything about him has been impressive.”

Varane’s fitness levels have impressed his new boss: “He’s a naturally fit lad and he’s had a good week. He’s coming through the last session and if that goes well, he’ll probably travel [to Southampton].”

Varane will wear 19, the number he wore when he joined Madrid from Lens in 2011. He later wore number 4 and 5 and was fine not wearing those numbers when he arrived at Old Trafford as he knew they’d been taken. He didn’t want to rock the boat over a shirt number for a team he’d not even broken into.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Manchester United's new signing Raphael Varane is unveiled prior to the Premier League match against Leeds United at Old Trafford.

Everything United wants

The last decade has been extremely kind to the 28-year-old.

“I think if you've followed football the last ten years, that’s the reason we want to sign him, for what he’s done over his career,” added Solskjaer. “It’s no secret we were close to signing him when he left for Real Madrid ten years ago, Sir Alex was there speaking to them.

“And ever since, his performances on the pitch, his demeanour off the pitch … it tells me that he’s a Man United player. We managed to convince him to have the feeling of Man United, but I think that has been in his heart ever since he went to Real Madrid.

“He had a feeling for Man United and we definitely had feelings for him for many years. The Champions League wins he’s had, the World Cup win. Everything about him is class. As a defender, he’s quick, strong, good in the air. He can play with both feet. Everything about him is what you want.”

In addition, United consider they can play three or five at the back with him, Victor Lindelof and Harry Maguire, and play it with confidence against the best teams.

That’s unlikely, but it’s an option which the club were not always comfortable with when Eric Bailly played. Ironically, Bailly had one of his best games in a three in an away win at Chelsea right before the pandemic struck.

Raphael Varane, Fred, Nemanja Matic, Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood of Manchester United in action during a first team training session at Carrington Training Ground. Getty Images

Will Varane and new signing Jadon Sancho play at Southampton?

“Well, you’ll see on Sunday,” said Solskjaer. “They’ve worked well, they’ve had minutes, we’ve had a very good week ourselves and we’ll see who is making the flight down on Saturday.”

One player who won’t be on the flight is Andreas Pereira, en route to Rio de Janeiro to sign on loan with Brazil’s best-supported club, Flamengo.

Brandon Williams is also set to sign on loan for Norwich City, with more outgoing loans expected, including midfielder James Garner to Championship side Nottingham Forest. Amad Diallo may also go on loan, with other fringe players, too.

United will subsidise wages but the clubs they join have to be the right ones, where players will play and improve. Varane’s rise at the age of 17 was so rapid that Real Madrid wanted him for their first team. He fulfilled his potential in Spain and for his country.

Now, it’s time to do the same for Manchester United.

MATCH INFO Watford 2 (Sarr 50', Deeney 54' pen) Manchester United 0

The bio Favourite book: The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho Favourite travel destination: Maldives and south of France Favourite pastime: Family and friends, meditation, discovering new cuisines Favourite Movie: Joker (2019). I didn’t like it while I was watching it but then afterwards I loved it. I loved the psychology behind it. Favourite Author: My father for sure Favourite Artist: Damien Hurst

US tops drug cost charts The study of 13 essential drugs showed costs in the United States were about 300 per cent higher than the global average, followed by Germany at 126 per cent and 122 per cent in the UAE. Thailand, Kenya and Malaysia were rated as nations with the lowest costs, about 90 per cent cheaper. In the case of insulin, diabetic patients in the US paid five and a half times the global average, while in the UAE the costs are about 50 per cent higher than the median price of branded and generic drugs. Some of the costliest drugs worldwide include Lipitor for high cholesterol. The study’s price index placed the US at an exorbitant 2,170 per cent higher for Lipitor than the average global price and the UAE at the eighth spot globally with costs 252 per cent higher. High blood pressure medication Zestril was also more than 2,680 per cent higher in the US and the UAE price was 187 per cent higher than the global price.

The specs Engine: 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 380hp at 5,800rpm Torque: 530Nm at 1,300-4,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Price: From Dh299,000 ($81,415) On sale: Now

The 12 England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

Last-16 France 4

Griezmann (13' pen), Pavard (57'), Mbappe (64', 68') Argentina 3

Di Maria (41'), Mercado (48'), Aguero (90+3')

What to watch out for: Algae, waste coffee grounds and orange peels will be used in the pavilion's walls and gangways The hulls of three ships will be used for the roof The hulls will painted to make the largest Italian tricolour in the country’s history Several pillars more than 20 metres high will support the structure Roughly 15 tonnes of steel will be used

Results United States beat UAE by three wickets United States beat Scotland by 35 runs UAE v Scotland – no result United States beat UAE by 98 runs Scotland beat United States by four wickets Fixtures Sunday, 10am, ICC Academy, Dubai - UAE v Scotland Admission is free

RESULTS Cagliari 5-2 Fiorentina

Udinese 0-0 SPAL

Sampdoria 0-0 Atalanta

Lazio 4-2 Lecce

Parma 2-0 Roma

Juventus 1-0 AC Milan

