Martin Odegaard completes move to Arsenal from Real Madrid

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard during the Premier League match against Chelsea on May 12, 2021. Odegaard spent the latter half of that season on loan at the Gunners, but will not be registered in time to face the Blues this Friday after completing a switch to Arsenal on a five-year contract. AFP

Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for a fee of £30 million ($40.8m) plus add-ons.

The Norway midfielder, 22, returns to the Gunners on a five-year deal having spent the second half of the 2020/21 season on loan at the Emirates Stadium.

He made 20 appearances in all competitions scoring two goals, including a memorable one in the North London derby win over Tottenham Hotspur on March 14.

Odegaard becomes the Gunners’ fourth summer signing after the arrivals Ben White, Nuno Tavares and Albert Sambi Lokonga.

It brings to an end Odegaard's six-year stint on Madrid's books, one that was punctuated by a succession of loan spells away from the Bernabeu.

Odegaard joined the Spanish giants as a 15-year-old prodigy in January 2015 from Stromsgodset in his homeland and later spent two seasons on loan at Heerenveen, before temporary stints with Vitesse Arnhem, Real Sociedad and Arsenal.

He is both Madrid and the Norway national team's youngest ever player but would go on to make only 11 appearances for Real's first team. He has 30 caps for Norway.

Odegaard will be given the No 8 shirt - one worn by his new manager Mikel Arteta during his Arsenal playing days.

He will not be available for the Gunners’ Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday as Mikel Arteta’s side look to bounce back from the opening day defeat to Brentford.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

At Eternity’s Gate Director: Julian Schnabel Starring: Willem Dafoe, Oscar Isaacs, Mads Mikkelsen Three stars

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

How Filipinos in the UAE invest A recent survey of 10,000 Filipino expatriates in the UAE found that 82 per cent have plans to invest, primarily in property. This is significantly higher than the 2014 poll showing only two out of 10 Filipinos planned to invest. Fifty-five percent said they plan to invest in property, according to the poll conducted by the New Perspective Media Group, organiser of the Philippine Property and Investment Exhibition. Acquiring a franchised business or starting up a small business was preferred by 25 per cent and 15 per cent said they will invest in mutual funds. The rest said they are keen to invest in insurance (3 per cent) and gold (2 per cent). Of the 5,500 respondents who preferred property as their primary investment, 54 per cent said they plan to make the purchase within the next year. Manila was the top location, preferred by 53 per cent.

Company info Company name: Entrupy Co-founders: Vidyuth Srinivasan, co-founder/chief executive, Ashlesh Sharma, co-founder/chief technology officer, Lakshmi Subramanian, co-founder/chief scientist Based: New York, New York Sector/About: Entrupy is a hardware-enabled SaaS company whose mission is to protect businesses, borders and consumers from transactions involving counterfeit goods. Initial investment/Investors: Entrupy secured a $2.6m Series A funding round in 2017. The round was led by Tokyo-based Digital Garage and Daiwa Securities Group's jointly established venture arm, DG Lab Fund I Investment Limited Partnership, along with Zach Coelius. Total customers: Entrupy’s customers include hundreds of secondary resellers, marketplaces and other retail organisations around the world. They are also testing with shipping companies as well as customs agencies to stop fake items from reaching the market in the first place.

