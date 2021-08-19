Premier League predictions: Liverpool bash Burnley, Chelsea add to Arsenal woes

SATURDAY - Liverpool v Burnley (kick-off 3.30pm UAE): You fear the worst for Burnley here. Opened the season with a disappointing home defeat against Brighton and now face a Liverpool side at Anfield who thumped Norwich 3-0 last week. Mohamed Salah scored one and provided two assists at Carrow Road. Prediction: Liverpool 4 Burnley 0.

The Premier League hurtled back into action last week with goals galore and plenty of thrills and spills on opening weekend.

There were 32 goals scored in total with Manchester United, Chelsea, Everton, Watford, Liverpool and West Ham all notching three or more in their respective wins over Leeds, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Aston Villa, Norwich and Newcastle respectively.

Kicking off this week's round of games on Saturday is Liverpool's home clash with Burnley, with Aston Villa then playing host to Newcastle United and Crystal Palace taking on Brentford at Selhurst Park. Leeds United face Everton at Elland Road, Manchester City are up against Norwich City on home turf while Brighton and Watford are the day's late game.

Sunday sees Southampton against Manchester United on the south coast, Wolves versus Tottenham Hotspur at Molineux and Arsenal clash with Chelsea in the game of the weekend in North London. On Monday, West Ham take on Leicester City at the London Stadium.

You can see our predictions for the latest round of matches in the gallery above.

