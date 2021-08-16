Bruno Fernandes and Mohamed Salah star in openers - Premier League team of the week

Goalkeeper: Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester) – Started the season as he means to carry on with a clean sheet to keep Wolves out and enabled Leicester to pick up three points. (REBECCA NADEN/REUTERS)

The Premier League season started with a bang as Brentford registered their first win in England's top division since 1947 while Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all got off to winning starts.

Bruno Fernandes scored three while Paul Pogba registered four assists as United put five past Leeds at Old Trafford.

Mohamed Salah wrote his name into the record books as Liverpool gave Norwich City a pasting on their return to the Premier League.

European champions Chelsea dominated a hapless Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge while Watford marked their return to the top flight with victory over Aston Villa.

