Manchester United switch focus to Raphael Varane after Jadon Sancho deal all but completed

Mid-July and Manchester United are spending a week of their pre-season in Surrey, west of London and Saturday’s friendly at QPR, rather than Singapore, San Francisco or Shanghai as had been the norm.

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer had long hoped for a pre-season and change of scenery for his players with some sunshine. He just didn’t expect it to start in England, which is enjoying a heatwave after miserable weather during Euro 2020.

Covid-19 uncertainty meant a planned friendly game in Malta was postponed, but at least there is a pre-season. A lack of one a year ago cost United at the start of the 2020-21 season. Instead of the usual 25 or 26 days together, Solskjaer’s squad had only five and – and that was a factor in three defeats in United’s opening six games including a 6-1 hammering by Spurs.

United’s pre-season games started at Derby, winning 2-1 – and using 23 mostly young players. The pre-season squad will strengthen as players who were involved in the Euros or Copa America return from their holidays, plus any new additions.

Jadon Sancho will be the latest Londoner from south of the river to join United following Aaron Wan Bissaka and Luke Shaw. At €85 million, Sancho, 21, is by a distance the most expensive signing of the transfer window so far. He has completed his medical and is expected to wear the No 16 or, more likely, the No 7 shirt when he finally plays for United after a pursuit which started over a year ago. United were never going to pay the €120m demanded by Dortmund then and feel that decision was vindicated.

United fans hope that Sancho, who can operate in several attacking positions but is most likely to be on the right, isn’t the only signing. The club have been looking closely at central defenders, three of whom played in La Liga last season: Jules Kounde at Sevilla, Pau Torres at Villarreal and Rafael Varane at Real Madrid.

Varane didn’t have his two best games when United scouted him in person in the spring but was always seen as the best option of the trio by United’s coaches and those in recruitment. The Frenchman, a four-time Champions League winner and a central component to France's World Cup triumph in 2018, is a proven winner and has been a key player for the most successful team of the last decade, Real Madrid.

Though there have been no direct talks between United and Madrid, United have long been of the understanding that Varane wants to join them. This was welcomed at Old Trafford, but the club proceeded with cautious optimism, more so after Varane’s partner Sergio Ramos communicated exactly the same in 2015.

United were ready to sign Ramos, agreed personal terms in principle and even had a lawyer on hand in China, where Madrid were playing pre-season, to complete the deal. All Ramos had to do was tell Madrid president Florentino Perez that he was going to leave and United understood that was exactly what he was going to do. Ramos went into the meeting – and came out having agreed a new deal with Madrid.

Manchester United's 10 most expensive signings

£37.1m - Juan Mata (midfielder) from Chelsea in January 2014. Has played 273 games, scoring 51 goals.

It’s a little different now. Varane is out of contract in 2022 and Madrid want his future resolved either way as they don’t want him to leave for free next year given they estimate his current value above €50m.

United have been in talks with Varane’s representatives, talks that have gone back and forth regarding the Frenchman’s personal terms. They have not yet been agreed. Varane, 28, has an offer from Madrid to extend his contract and United will be able to compete or even improve on that offer, complete with a signing-on fee.

Despite his obvious quality, there had been no clamour in the Spanish media for Varane to stay at the Bernabeu, more a sense of if he’s to be sold then Madrid would be right to get a significant transfer fee now. Though Madrid’s financial situation is not as problematic as at rivals Barcelona, the club have been hit hard by the pandemic and have to complete the vast redevelopment of their Bernabeu stadium.

Varane was a world class player alongside Ramos and needs the right, steady partner. That would be Harry Maguire, recently described by Nemanja Vidic as: “I see a defender who is good at everything, 8/10 at everything. He’s not as good on the ball or as fast as Rio Ferdinand was for example, or he doesn’t tackle or head like I did, but Maguire has quality across his game. He’s fast enough, he’s strong enough, he can jump and play the ball, his positioning is fine.”

Jadon Sancho joins Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund and after helping England reach the Euro 2020 final

Varane can complement Maguire. United consider him technically excellent and exceptional in the air. They think he has the rare combination of being tall, fast and skilful. He covered for the occasional poor positioning of Ramos yet needed Ramos alongside him to cover for his own mistakes.

But why would he want to leave Madrid, a club who usually have the pick of the players they want, where players live in one of Europe’s best cities?

A new challenge in the Premier League, and in all probability more money, are the likely reasons, plus a greater sense of self-worth. Despite being one of their most important players, Varane, who has averaged over 40 Madrid games per season for the last seven seasons, has never been viewed as one of Madrid’s biggest stars.

United signed Paul Pogba in 2016, when he wanted to go to Madrid, by explaining that he would be a bigger star at Old Trafford than in Madrid, where he would be the fifth biggest star, backing it up with details of thousands more social media interactions linking him to United compared to Madrid. That worked for United.

England and Atletico Madrid right-back Kieran Trippier is another summer transfer target for Manchester United.

When Varane, 28, was linked with Paris Saint-Germain, United felt they would be unlikely to compete with their financial might and the pull of returning to France, but PSG signed Ramos and have enough central defenders. The Premier League is more attractive to players than Ligue 1. Madrid also signed defender David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich.

Not with the same priority as a central defender, but United are interested in another player who lives in Madrid, though Kieran Trippier is from Greater Manchester.

United have long understood that Trippier would be amenable to a move back to Manchester after a successful spell in Spain where he won La Liga, but Atletico Madrid and their manager Diego Simeone rate the versatile England full-back highly and Atletico are not under the same pressure to sell players as when they let Sergio Aguero and David de Gea leave 10 years ago.

When United and then manager Jose Mourinho enquired about their Uruguayan central defender Jose Gimenez, Simeone laughed the interest off. United hope for better fortune this time in their pursuit of defenders from Madrid.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

How to join and use Abu Dhabi’s public libraries • There are six libraries in Abu Dhabi emirate run by the Department of Culture and Tourism, including one in Al Ain and Al Dhafra. • Libraries are free to visit and visitors can consult books, use online resources and study there. Most are open from 8am to 8pm on weekdays, closed on Fridays and have variable hours on Saturdays, except for Qasr Al Watan which is open from 10am to 8pm every day. • In order to borrow books, visitors must join the service by providing a passport photograph, Emirates ID and a refundable deposit of Dh400. Members can borrow five books for three weeks, all of which are renewable up to two times online. • If users do not wish to pay the fee, they can still use the library’s electronic resources for free by simply registering on the website. Once registered, a username and password is provided, allowing remote access. • For more information visit the library network's website.

How the bonus system works The two riders are among several riders in the UAE to receive the top payment of £10,000 under the Thank You Fund of £16 million (Dh80m), which was announced in conjunction with Deliveroo's £8 billion (Dh40bn) stock market listing earlier this year. The £10,000 (Dh50,000) payment is made to those riders who have completed the highest number of orders in each market. There are also riders who will receive payments of £1,000 (Dh5,000) and £500 (Dh2,500). All riders who have worked with Deliveroo for at least one year and completed 2,000 orders will receive £200 (Dh1,000), the company said when it announced the scheme.

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

Walls Louis Tomlinson 3 out of 5 stars (Syco Music/Arista Records)

