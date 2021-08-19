Patrick Bamford signs five-year contract with Leeds

Patrick Bamford has signed a five-year contract with Leeds United. EPA

Leeds United announced Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year contract with the club.

Bamford, 27, scored 43 goals in 111 games for the Elland Road side since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018.

Bamford netted 16 times in the 2019-20 season as Marcelo Bielsa’s earned promotion as Championship title-winners.

He then followed that up with 17 goals in the Premier League last season, including a hat-trick against Aston Villa.

That form was not enough to secure a place in England’s European Championship squad for Bamford, who is yet to win a senior international cap.

The news of his deal running to 2026 comes after team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier committed their futures to the club.

Meanwhile, manager Bielsa said Leeds are unlikely to make any further signings in the current transfer window.

Leeds signed three players ahead of this season, adding left back Junior Firpo from Barcelona, winger Jack Harrison from Manchester City on a permanent deal and Norway Under-21 goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga.

"It's not probable that any more signings will be made. I'm happy with the players I can count on at the moment," Bielsa said before Saturday's match against Everton.

"It's the same group as last season with the substitution of Firpo for [Ezgjan] Alioski. If we have the option to bring another player in we will do it as long as that player is able to challenge the player who already has that position."

