Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has agreed to join Serie A club Roma on a five-year deal for £34 million ($46.9m). (James Williamson - AMA/Getty)

Tammy Abraham has completed his £34 million ($46.9m) transfer from Chelsea to Italian side Roma, where he will team up with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

The 23-year-old had fallen out of favour with current Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and has signed for the Serie A side on a five-year deal and will wear the No 9 shirt for the Giallorossi.

Abraham scored 30 goals in 82 appearances for the Premier League club after coming through the Blues academy and has also won six England senior caps, scoring once.

READ MORE Jose Mourinho begins Roma reign and defends record at Manchester United and Spurs

“You can sense when a club really wants you — and Roma made their interest clear immediately,” said Abraham.

“Roma is a club that deserves to be fighting for titles and trophies. I’ve had the experience of winning major trophies and I want to be in those competitions again — so I want to help this team to achieve that and get to the level where Roma should be.

“It’s a massive honour to be the No 9 at this club and I just can’t wait to get started and to help the team.”

Abraham was a regular starter under former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard during the 2019-20 campaign — when he scored 15 goals in 34 Premier League games — but the arrival of Tuchel in January saw his chances limited. He scored just six goals in 22 league games last season.

The return of Romelu Lukaku in a £97.5m switch from Roma's Serie A rivals Inter Milan meant Abraham had fallen further down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said on the club website: “Tammy will always be welcomed back at Stamford Bridge as one of our own. We have all enjoyed watching his progress through our academy and into the first-team squad and are grateful for his contribution to our successes at senior and youth level.

“His many goals in a Chelsea shirt and, of course, his part in our Champions League triumph last season will never be forgotten. I’m sure all Chelsea supporters will join me in wishing Tammy a long and successful career.”

Now Abraham will be looking to get his career back on track under the guidance of Mourinho, who took over as Roma manager this summer.

“Despite still being very young, with a huge amount of potential to keep improving, Tammy has already played more than 200 games in his career and scored over 100 goals — and won a number of major trophies too,” Roma’s general manager Tiago Pinto said on the club’s website.

“Choosing to leave the Premier League, and the club he grew up at, demonstrates very clearly just how much he believes in this opportunity to develop his own game and show what he can do at Roma.

“Bringing in players that have such a hunger and desire to play for our club is hugely important in helping to build the identity and sense of belonging that is a fundamental part of our overall vision for this team.”

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

MATCH INFO Karnatake Tuskers 114-1 (10 ovs) Charles 57, Amla 47 Bangla Tigers 117-5 (8.5 ovs) Fletcher 40, Moores 28 no, Lamichhane 2-9 Bangla Tiger win by five wickets

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Know your Camel lingo The bairaq is a competition for the best herd of 50 camels, named for the banner its winner takes home Namoos - a word of congratulations reserved for falconry competitions, camel races and camel pageants. It best translates as 'the pride of victory' - and for competitors, it is priceless Asayel camels - sleek, short-haired hound-like racers Majahim - chocolate-brown camels that can grow to weigh two tonnes. They were only valued for milk until camel pageantry took off in the 1990s Millions Street - the thoroughfare where camels are led and where white 4x4s throng throughout the festival

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Difference between fractional ownership and timeshare Although similar in its appearance, the concept of a fractional title deed is unlike that of a timeshare, which usually involves multiple investors buying “time” in a property whereby the owner has the right to occupation for a specified period of time in any year, as opposed to the actual real estate, said John Peacock, Head of Indirect Tax and Conveyancing, BSA Ahmad Bin Hezeem & Associates, a law firm.

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5

Monster Directed by: Anthony Mandler Starring: Kelvin Harrison Jr., John David Washington 3/5