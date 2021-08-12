Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Juventus with spotlight on Messi's PSG move - in pictures

Cristiano Ronaldo trained with Juventus for the new season on Wednesday with the headlines still dominated by his rival Lionel Messi's mega move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus begin their Serie A campaign against Udinese on August 22. But questions have started to emerge about Ronaldo's future at the Turin club.

Ronaldo has entered the final year of his contract and has been linked with a move away, with PSG said to be one of the possible destinations before Messi's move.

However, Ronaldo's teammate Leonardo Bonucci said he is confident the Portuguese star will stay.

"I think Cristiano would have stayed even if Messi did not go to PSG," Bonucci told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"For us he is an added value, and I am sure that this year, more so than in past years, he will help us to go far with all our objectives."

Bonucci was part of Italy's victorious Euro 2020 squad and has now set his sights on reclaiming the Serie A title.

"We want to bring the Scudetto back home, there is no point in hiding that. When you play for Juventus, that has to be the objective for the season, just like having a great Champions League campaign and fighting on all fronts," said the 34-year-old.

"Personally, though, my goal is to continue my form from the Euros, where I played a major role, and do that again with Juventus."

Juve had a shocker before the start of the league as they were thrashed 3-0 by Messi-less Barcelona 3-0 on Sunday. Barca swept aside Juventus to win the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, despite missing some of their star players.