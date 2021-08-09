Barcelona start life without Messi by thrashing Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus - in pictures

Ronald Koeman plots for trophies without the world's best player

Dominic Hart
Aug 9, 2021

Shell-shocked Barcelona started their preparations for life without Lionel Messi in the best possible way when they thumped Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus 3-0 on Sunday night.

While anguished fans held up banners for the departed Argentine, who bade a tearful farewell earlier in the day, Barca's Dutch coach Ronald Koeman must solve the problem of winning trophies without the world's best player.

Koeman still has some awesome talent at his disposal, including Antoine Griezmann, Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and his new arrival Sergio Aguero from Manchester City.

And he will have been delighted with the way Barca tuned up for their opening game against Real Sociedad at the weekend as they swept aside Juventus to win the Joan Gamper Trophy at the Johan Cruyff Stadium, despite missing some of their star players.

Barca went ahead early as Yusuf Demir released Memphis Depay and the Dutchman didn’t disappoint in a one-on-one against goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Demir had a goal disallowed for offside, and Griezmann had another ruled out before Juve finally found some threat, with Alvaro Morata and Ronaldo going close.

Barca made it a comfortable night when Martin Braithwaite added a second after 57 minutes, and Riqui Puig capped it off with a third in stoppage time.

A list of the animal rescue organisations in the UAE

Looking for a new family pet? Here are the links to visit when it comes to adopting... 

Animal Welfare Abu Dhabi

Rescue of Abu Dhabi

Feline Friends Abu Dhabi

Adopt-a-Cat UAE

Naema's Kittys 

Jackie's Cats UAE

Animal Action UAE

Animal Welfare Al Ain

Yanni Animal Welfare

Animals and Us Fujairah

Arabian Saluki Center of Dubai (Ascod)

38 Smiles

Emirates Animal Welfare Society

Red Paw Foundation 

KittySnip

Saluki International Rescue

K9 Friends Dubai 

Amanda's Animal Rescue UAE

Ahmed's Animal Rescue

Al Mayya K9 Adoptions 

New Life Rescue

Rescue Animals in Need United Arab Emirates

Stray Dogs Center UAQ

Sniff - Strays Needing Interim of Furever Friends

PARA UAE - Protection of Animal Rights Association

Ras Al Khaimah Animal Welfare Centre

Shepherd Rescue Arabia

Friends of Rakawc 

UAQAC Umm Al Quwain Animal Care

The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs

Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder

Power: 70bhp

Torque: 66Nm

Transmission: four-speed manual

Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000

On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Key figures in the life of the fort

Sheikh Dhiyab bin Isa (ruled 1761-1793) Built Qasr Al Hosn as a watchtower to guard over the only freshwater well on Abu Dhabi island.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Dhiyab (ruled 1793-1816) Expanded the tower into a small fort and transferred his ruling place of residence from Liwa Oasis to the fort on the island.

Sheikh Tahnoon bin Shakhbut (ruled 1818-1833) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further as Abu Dhabi grew from a small village of palm huts to a town of more than 5,000 inhabitants.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Shakhbut (ruled 1833-1845) Repaired and fortified the fort.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoon (ruled 1845-1855) Turned Qasr Al Hosn into a strong two-storied structure.

Sheikh Zayed bin Khalifa (ruled 1855-1909) Expanded Qasr Al Hosn further to reflect the emirate's increasing prominence.

Sheikh Shakhbut bin Sultan (ruled 1928-1966) Renovated and enlarged Qasr Al Hosn, adding a decorative arch and two new villas.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan (ruled 1966-2004) Moved the royal residence to Al Manhal palace and kept his diwan at Qasr Al Hosn.

Sources: Jayanti Maitra, www.adach.ae

