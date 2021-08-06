Grealish's special message for City fans in Abu Dhabi - 'I will give everything I can'

Manchester City completed one of the most exciting deals of the summer as they signed England midfielder Jack Grealish on Thursday.

The Aston Villa star was secured for a reported fee of £100 million ($139.8m), making him the most expensive signing in British football history.

Grealish had spent his entire career at boyhood club Aston Villa, barring a loan spell at Notts County in 2013/14, and was made captain in 2019, helping the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

Aston Villa CEO Christian Purslow said Grealish had signed the new contract on the condition that if a club playing in the Champions League were interested in him, Villa would not stand in the way if they weren't in the competition. Villa finished 11th last season, failing to qualify for the Champions League.

The stage is now set for Grealish to team up with Pep Guardiola and fight for trophies in the UK and Europe. Following the signing, Grealish had a special message for Manchester City fans in Abu Dhabi.

“Thank you to all for the support. I am absolutely delighted to be here," said Grealish, who will wear the number 10 jersey.

"I can’t wait to get going. One thing I will do is, every single game I will play with my heart on my sleeve. I will give everything I can. I can’t wait to get going. Over the next however many years, we can share good memories together and win a lot of trophies. Because that’s what I have come here for.”

The midfielder has been in prime form, scoring six goals in the Premier League last season, and providing 10 assists. He also helped England reach the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley.

The lure of playing at City was therefore too good to resist. When asked what attracted him to the club, Grealish said it was a combination of factors.

"It was a few things actually. One, the manager. Everyone knows that he is the best manager in the world," the 25-year-old said.

"Two, being in Europe in the Champions League. Something I have always wanted to do since I was a kid. Last season, when I was sitting there on a Tuesday or Wednesday night, watching at home, that was something I was desperate to be involved in.

"Three, the players here. Everyone knows how much of a fan I am of Kevin de Bruyne. So it will be a pleasure to play with him.

"Every single season, it shows… how Man City as a club compete for every single trophy. And that’s what I have come here to do - to win trophies, to win medals and I can’t wait to do that."

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The distance learning plan Spring break will be from March 8 - 19 Public school pupils will undergo distance learning from March 22 - April 2. School hours will be 8.30am to 1.30pm Staff will be trained in distance learning programmes from March 15 - 19 Teaching hours will be 8am to 2pm during distance learning Pupils will return to school for normal lessons from April 5

MATCH INFO Manchester United v Manchester City, Wednesday, 11pm (UAE) Match is on BeIN Sports

The specs Engine: 2-litre 4-cylinder and 3.6-litre 6-cylinder Power: 220 and 280 horsepower Torque: 350 and 360Nm Transmission: eight-speed automatic Price: from Dh136,521 + VAT and Dh166,464 + VAT On sale: now

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Biography Favourite book: Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance Holiday choice: Anything Disney-related Proudest achievement: Receiving a presidential award for foreign services. Family: Wife and three children. Like motto: You always get what you ask for, the universe listens.

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Her most famous song Aghadan Alqak (Would I Ever Find You Again)? Would I ever find you again

You, the heaven of my love, my yearning and madness;

You, the kiss to my soul, my cheer and

sadness?

Would your lights ever break the night of my eyes again?

Would I ever find you again?

This world is volume and you're the notion,

This world is night and you're the lifetime,

This world is eyes and you're the vision,

This world is sky and you're the moon time,

Have mercy on the heart that belongs to you.



Lyrics: Al Hadi Adam; Composer: Mohammed Abdel Wahab

match info Manchester United 3 (Martial 7', 44', 74') Sheffield United 0

PROFILE OF STARZPLAY Date started: 2014 Founders: Maaz Sheikh, Danny Bates Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Entertainment/Streaming Video On Demand Number of employees: 125 Investors/Investment amount: $125 million. Major investors include Starz/Lionsgate, State Street, SEQ and Delta Partners

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

Janet Yellen's Firsts In 2014, she became the first woman to lead the US Federal Reserve

In 1999, she became the first female chair of the White House Council of Economic Advisers

New Zealand 21 British & Irish Lions 24 New Zealand

Penalties: Barrett (7) British & Irish Lions

Tries: Faletau, Murray

Penalties: Farrell (4)

Conversions: Farrell



The biog: Languages: Arabic, Farsi, Hindi, basic Russian Favourite food: Pizza Best food on the road: rice Favourite colour: silver Favourite bike: Gold Wing, Honda Favourite biking destination: Canada

The Lost Letters of William Woolf

Helen Cullen, Graydon House

Dubai Rugby Sevens November 30-December 2, at The Sevens, Dubai Gulf Under 19 Pool A – Abu Dhabi Harlequins, Jumeirah College Tigers, Dubai English Speaking School 1, Gems World Academy Pool B – British School Al Khubairat, Bahrain Colts, Jumeirah College Lions, Dubai English Speaking School 2 Pool C - Dubai College A, Dubai Sharks, Jumeirah English Speaking School, Al Yasmina Pool D – Dubai Exiles, Dubai Hurricanes, Al Ain Amblers, Deira International School

The Gentlemen Director: Guy Ritchie Stars: Colin Farrell, Hugh Grant Three out of five stars

