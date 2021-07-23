Son Heung-min signs new four-year deal at Tottenham Hotspur

Son Heung-min has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for Spurs. Reuters

Premier League Tottenham Hotspur were given a pre-season boost when forward signed Son Heung-min signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Son, who joined Spurs from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, was already signed-up until 2023 but the North London outfit were keen to tie the 29-year-old down to a longer contract.

It means the South Korean international will now remain at the club until 2025. “It was already a big honour to play here for six years, the club have showed me massive, massive respect and obviously I’m very happy to be here,” said Son, who has scored 107 goals in 280 appearances for Spurs.

“It’s like home, especially with the fans, the players, the staff. There was no decision. It was easy. I’m so happy to be here and will be so glad to see the fans again soon.”

Managing director of football Fabio Paratici added: “We are pleased to have agreed a new long-term contract with Son Heung-min as we move towards the start of a new season and a new chapter for the club with [manager] Nuno Espirito Santo.

“Everyone can see the real positive impact he has on the club, both on and off the field, and we are delighted that he will play a part in what we are trying to achieve in the coming years.”

Son enjoyed his best campaign yet in England last season as he scored 22 times in all competitions and set a new Premier League record with Harry Kane for the most goal combinations in a single season.

They combined 14 times, beating the record set by Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton at Balckburn Rovers in 1994/95, while they are only two behind Chelsea duo Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard for the all-time record of 36.

What effect that has on the future of Kane, remains to be seen. The England captain has made it clear he wishes to leave Spurs, with a move to Manchester City having been touted all summer.

New manager Nuno has said that he wants his star striker to remain at the club but admitted he had yet to speak to the player who reached the Euro 2020 final with the Three Lions, only to lose to Italy at Wembley Stadium.

“I didn’t speak to any of the players in national teams, no one,” he said when asked about Kane, who is not due back for pre-season until August 2. “Because I believe if I was on the other side it would be disrespectful.”

Kane, who turns 28 on Wednesday, has three years left on his contract. Spurs face reigning champions City in their opening game of the season on August 15.

Spurs 2020/21 season ratings

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 FILE PHOTO: Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is sacked MANAGERS: Jose Mourinho 3 - A 6-2 win over Manchester United and a place at the Premier League summit masked a litany of problems between manager and squad. The team seemed unable to formulate plans to attack or defend, and the 3-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League was one of the worst performances by an English club in Europe in decades. Unceremoniously sacked less than a week before the League Cup final. Reuters (Reuters)

