Coady, Schmeichel, Ings - 5 players Tottenham should sign

Conor Coady - England assistant coach Steve Holland called the Wolves defender his player of the tournament, despite Coady not playing a single minute at Euro 2020. Holland cited Coady's leadership qualities in the dressing room, even though he wasn't in the team. New Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo knows the 28-year-old well from their Wolves day. He could be the totemic figure Spurs' defence so badly lacks. (Scott Heppell/PA)

The biggest transfer headache new Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo faces at present is trying to ward off overtures for star striker Harry Kane.

Kane has made clear his intention to be at a team capable of challenging for major trophies, which is basically code for 'not Tottenham'.

But while the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea battle it out for Kane's signature, Nuno must also focus on reinforcing a squad that has been dismal since reaching the Champions League final in 2019.

A priority is the defence, with one but preferably two centre-backs to bolster a rearguard that was too often a pushover last season.

Eric Dier's preference to be part of the defence backfired spectacularly as he was left out of England's Euro 2020 squad after being a vital part of the team that reached the semi-finals of the World Cup three years earlier. Toby Alderweireld looks a shadow of the player he once was. Only Joe Rodon, signed from Championship side Swansea City last year, emerged with credit from a disappointing 2020/21.

Nuno has been linked with several players from his former club Wolves, with Conor Coady and Willy Boly chief among them.

The Portuguese may also decide to take a decision that successive Spurs managers have ignored and upgrade his first-choice goalkeeper with club captain Hugo Lloris' displays no longer at elite-level.

Above is a photo gallery of five potential Spurs targets.

Name: Brendalle Belaza From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines Arrived in the UAE: 2007 Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus Favourite photography style: Street photography Favourite book: Harry Potter

The rules of the road keeping cyclists safe Cyclists must wear a helmet, arm and knee pads Have a white front-light and a back red-light on their bike They must place a number plate with reflective light to the back of the bike to alert road-users Avoid carrying weights that could cause the bike to lose balance They must cycle on designated lanes and areas and ride safe on pavements to avoid bumping into pedestrians

Scoreline Bournemouth 2 Wilson 70', Ibe 74' Arsenal 1 Bellerin 52'

