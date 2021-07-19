Lukaku, Rice, Chiesa - 5 players Chelsea should target

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has set a pretty high bar after half-a-season in charge.
Sacked by Paris Saint-Germain on Christmas Eve, the German succeeded Frank Lampard in the Chelsea dugout on January 26, and what an appointment it has proved.
Tuchel led the team on a 14-game unbeaten run and guided them to an FA Cup and Champions League final - winning the latter - as well as a top-four Premier League finish.
The Chelsea manager met owner Roman Abramovich following the 1-0 win over Manchester City in Portugal that saw the Blues crowned champions of Europe for a second time.
And while we weren't privy to that conversation, Tuchel will have been well within his rights to discuss potential signings with the billionaire Russian.
High on that list will be a striker. Timo Werner has thus far failed to live up to his top billing while Olivier Giroud has joined AC Milan.
Tammy Abraham found game time hard to come by under Tuchel, and is the subject of interest from West Ham and Aston Villa, meaning there could potentially be two positions available up top.
Erling Haaland has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge while former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku and Juventus forward Federico Chiesa are also options.
Above is a photo gallery of five potential Chelsea targets this summer.
