Euro 2020 awards: Italy, Denmark and Turkey feature in best and worst of tournament

Italy captain Giorgio Chiellini with the Euro 2020 trophy next to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after the team arrived at the Parco dei Principi hotel in Rome on Monday, July 12. Italy won the Euro 2020 final against England on Sunday. (FABIO FRUSTACI/AFP)

Italy were crowned European champions for the first time since 1968 after Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two England penalties en route to a 3-2 shootout win after the teams were level at 1-1 following extra time at Wembley on Sunday.

For England, it was another case of so close yet so far. However, the Euro 2020 was not all about just Italy and England. There were another notable performances in what turned out to be an enthralling competition.

Below are our picks for the Euro 2020 awards:

Best player: Leonardo Spinazzola (Italy)

Unlike Italy’s, his tournament ended in the quarter-final and there are reasons for picking others who navigated the last two tests. But Spinazzola symbolised the transformation of Italy, an all-action figure who made their fluid formation work. He was brilliant when fit.

Best side: Italy

The team who most resembled a club side, in their movement, understanding and spirit. It underlined the wonderful job Roberto Mancini did and made them worthy winners. A blend of old-school defending, classy midfielders and inventive, lively attackers.

England's Harry Maguire.

Team of the tournament

Sommer (Switzerland); Walker (England), Maguire (England), Chiellini (Italy), Spinazzola (Italy); Verratti (Italy), Jorginho (Italy), Pogba (France); Damsgaard (Denmark), Lukaku (Belgium), Sterling (England).

Substitutes: Donnarumma (Italy), Pickford (England), Kimmich (Germany), Stones (England), Bonucci (Italy), Maehle (Denmark), Busquets (Spain), Xhaka (Switzerland), Pedri (Spain), De Bruyne (Belgium), Shaqiri (Switzerland), Insigne (Italy), Forsberg (Sweden), Chiesa (Italy), Schick (Czech Republic).

Best game: Spain 5-3 Croatia

A game of class and farce, of some wonderful goals, a great comeback, a brilliant impact by substitutes of both teams. As it came a few hours before France 3-3 Switzerland, which resulted in the favourites’ surprisingly early exit, it was perhaps the finest day in European Championships history. But this was a tournament with plenty of contenders: Germany 4-2 Portugal, the 2-2 draws between Hungary against Germany and France versus Portugal, Italy’s matches with Belgium and Spain…

Czech Republic's Patrik Schick.

Best goal: Patrik Schick

Spare a thought for Scotland, who must have felt they were luckless when they also conceded to Luka Modric’s outside-of-the-boot spectacular for Croatia but the outstanding goal was also one of the first: Schick’s extraordinary strike from 49.7 yards was the longest-range goal in European Championships. The despairing goalkeeper David Marshall flew into the net with the ball.

Best own goal: Pedri

A fiercely contested one, given the record quantity and considerable quality of own goals, with Martin Dubravka’s, pawing the ball into his own net against Spain, a strong contender. But while the fault for Croatia’s opener was Unai Simon’s, as the goalkeeper allowed a backpass from 49 yards to roll over his foot, it was debited as Pedri’s own goal.

Best young player: Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark)

An honourable mention to Pedri, Spain’s precocious passer, but Damsgaard had the dynamism and decisiveness Denmark needed after losing Christian Eriksen. Damsgaard got the crucial opener in the win against Russia, set up Kasper Dolberg’s first against Wales and scored a semi-final free kick.

Denmark's coach Kasper Hjulmand.

Best manager: Kasper Hjulmand (Denmark)

Partly for the empathetic leadership he showed after Christian Eriksen’s cardiac arrest, but also for the tactical rethink, moving to 3-4-3 without the playmaker, as he galvanised a team deprived of their best player. And his switch after 15 minutes against Wales, moving Andreas Christensen into midfield, was arguably the finest piece of in-game management.

Best individual performance: Robin Gosens (Germany)

Gosens had a curiosity of a tournament. In three games, he was largely unexceptional. But in Germany’s 4-2 win over Portugal, he was outstanding, scoring one goal, having another ruled out and setting up two more. His immediate opponent, Nelson Semedo, arguably turned in the worst individual performance.

Best story: Goran Pandev (North Macedonia)

Pandev made his debut for his country in June 2001 and scored their first goal in a major tournament in June 2021, at 37. Sometimes good things do come to those who wait.

Worst team: Turkey

A dishonourable mention to Russia who, after a fine World Cup three years ago, reverted to being underachievers. But Turkey had qualified impressively, looked dark horses to many and seemed possible quarter-finalists. Instead, they got no points and a solitary goal.

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching