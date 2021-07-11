Italy v England player ratings: Donnarumma 10, Jorginho 7; Shaw 8, Kane 7

ITALY PLAYER RATINGS: Gianluigi Donnarumma 10 - Nothing to do in the first half other than pick the ball out of the net for Shaw’s opener. Commanded the box well when his defence looked messy at times. Beat John Stones to Harry Kane’s ball which curled dangerously towards the Italian goal. An unbelievable performance in the shootout – a generational goalkeeper. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP)

Italy won their second European Championships title after edging a tense penalty shootout over England at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

After 90 minutes and extra time ended 1-1 - with Leonardo Bonucci's second half goal cancelling out Luke Shaw's second-minute strike - the teams went to the penalty spot to decide the winners of Euro 2020.

England took the early advantage in the shootout when Jordan Pickford saved Andrea Belotti's effort either side of successful shots from Harry Kane and Harry Maguire. But three successive misses from Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho, and Bukayo Saka handed Italy the victory for their first European title since 1968.

For England the wait goes on for another major international trophy after reaching a first final since their one and only title at the 1966 World Cup.

Assessing the performances at Wembley, Andy Mitten and Adam Brown have provided the player ratings for England and Italy respectively in the photo gallery above.

Manchester City 4

How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

