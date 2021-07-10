Euro 2020: Phil Foden 'a doubt' for final after foot injury, reveals Gareth Southgate

England's Harry Kane, centre, and Jude Bellingham during training at St George's Park, Burton Upon Trent, on Saturday, July 10, ahead of the Euro 2020 final against Italy. (CARL RECINE/REUTERS)

Phil Foden is a doubt for the Euro 2020 final against Italy after the midfielder sustained a foot injury, England manager Gareth Southgate said.

The Manchester City midfielder has started two matches for England at the European Championships and came off the bench in the semi-final win over Denmark when he made an important impact in the 2-1 extra time victory.

Foden, 21, was absent from England's training session on Saturday as a precaution and Southgate admitted his involvement against Italy at Wembley will come down at a late fitness check.

"He's a doubt," Southgate told the BBC. "We'll have to check again but he's got a fairly minor foot injury.

"But it's just whether it's going to be one that clears up in time for him to be able to take part in the game, so we'll have to assess that again later."

Foden was one of the stars of Manchester City's Premier League title-winning campaign last season and was named the PFA Young Player of the Year.

England will contest their first major final in 55 years - since winning the 1966 World Cup - on Sunday against an Italy side on a 33-match unbeaten run.

Phil Foden during an England training session at St George's Park on Thursday

