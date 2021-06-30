Euro 2020: England fans urged not to travel to Rome for quarter-final

England's Jordan Pickford and Harry Kane with teammates at St George's Park, the day after the victory againt Germany. Reuters (CARL RECINE/REUTERS)

England fans have been urged not to travel to Rome for their side's Euro 2020 quarter-final against Ukraine on Saturday as coronavirus restrictions mean even those with tickets cannot use them.

Tuesday's 2-0 win over Germany at Wembley propelled Gareth Southgate's men into the last eight of the Covid-delayed European Championship.

But Italian health regulations mean supporters travelling from Britain face five days of quarantine and therefore they would miss the match.

It means England face taking to the pitch without the vocal backing of their fans, who have only recently been allowed to return to Wembley as Covid-19 restrictions have been eased.

England's Football Association was entitled to a ticket allocation of 2,560, equating to 16 percent of the permitted capacity of 16,000 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.

But instead the tickets will go on general sale for what will be England's only game of the tournament away from Wembley.

The FA said it was working with European football's governing body Uefa and the British embassy in Rome to "facilitate" ticket sales to England fans resident in Italy.

The letter to England supporters club members from the FA read: "Please be aware that, unfortunately, the FA will not be selling any tickets via the England Supporters Travel Club for this fixture given the travel restrictions in place across both countries, and as such are working with Uefa and the British embassy in Italy to facilitate as many ticket sales to English residents in Italy as possible."

UK government's advice is that fans should not travel to Italy, an "amber list" country requiring 10 days of self-isolation upon return.

The UK is experiencing a surge in new coronavirus cases blamed on the Delta variant that was first detected in India, despite a successful vaccination drive.

The Association for British Ex-Pats In Italy told the PA news agency that it had already been in touch with the British ambassador and that an association member of staff was seeking clarification from the FA.