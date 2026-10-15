Emirati racer Rashid Al Dhaheri takes major step towards F1 dream with Formula 3 move

Rashid Al Dhaheri will compete in FIA Formula 3 in 2027 after signing with Van Amersfoort Racing.

The Dutch team announced a deal with the 18-year-old Emirati on Thursday in a move that will see him step up in class after finishing fourth in this year’s Formula Regional European Championship.

“I’m very proud to be taking the next step into FIA Formula 3 with Van Amersfoort Racing,” said Al Dhareri, a member of the Mercedes Junior Driver Programme since March 2025.

“It is an important milestone in my journey, but I know the hard work is only beginning. I’m proud to represent the UAE and the wider region at this level, and I’m looking forward to learning, improving and giving everything I have on and off the track.

“Every step has to be earned, and my focus now is on preparing as strongly as possible for 2027. I’m grateful to everyone who has supported me and helped make this opportunity possible.”

The move means that the UAE will have two drivers on the grid next season after it was also announced that Keanu Al Azhari had signed for Hitech. No Emirati has previously competed in F3.

Brad Joyce, team principal for Van Amersfoort Racing, added: “We’re looking forward to welcome Rashid to [the team]. He has had a very strong season in Formula Regional, with three wins and eight podiums, finishing in fourth place in the championship.

“He has shown his pace throughout the year and has been able to fight at the front of a very competitive field. That gives us a good starting point as he steps up to Formula 3. We’re looking forward to working with him during the post season tests and preparing for his first F3 season together.”

Al Dhaheri's journey in motorsport began at the age of three, and he quickly rose through the ranks, winning the WSK Super Master Series and the South Garda Winter Cup in the 60 Mini category.

In 2023, he made his single-seater debut with Prema Racing in the Italian F4 Championship, finishing 10th overall and taking P3 at Macau. He continued to impress in 2024, competing in the Formula 4 UAE Championship and the Euro 4 Championship.

In March 2025, it was announced that Al Dhaheri had joined Mercedes as part of their Junior Driver Programme, becoming the first Middle East driver to be selected for their F1 development initiative.

He described the move as “a dream come true” as he took the next step towards his ultimate goal of becoming the first driver to represent the UAE in F1. George Russell, who has raced for Mercedes in F1 since 2019, is also a graduate of the programme.

Al Dhaheri has just finished the FIA Formula Regional European Championship campaign with a podium finish at Hockenheim, ending the weekend fourth in the overall standings, 38 points behind title winner Emanuele Olivieri of Italy.

It caps an impressive season for the teenager who claimed three victories, eight podiums, one pole position and a fastest lap.

Driving for French team R-ace GP, Al Dhaheri recorded victories at the Red Bull Ring, Monza and Hungaroring across the eight-round championship.

He became the first Emirati to lead the standings and sat 21 points clear at the halfway stage and, despite some challenging weekends later in the season, arrived at the Hockenheim finale as one of four drivers still able to win the title.