Keanu Al Azhari to represent UAE with 'immense pride' after landing F3 contract for 2027

Keanu Al Azhari says he can't wait to test himself in Formula 3 after being named in Hitech's three-man line-up for the 2027 championship.

The 18-year-old racer joins as a rookie alongside the returning Kanato Le and Michael Shin, having progressed through the ranks with the team.

After two years in Formula 4, in which he finished runner-up in the Spanish F4 championship, Al Azhari joined Hitech’s GB3 team in 2025, claiming one victory, six podiums and three pole positions to finish sixth in the championship.

Al Azhari, a member of the Alpine Academy since March 2025, said he was proud to represent the UAE on the F1 support programme. No Emirati driver has ever raced in F3 before.

He said: “I am proud and honoured to continue my journey with my family at Hitech as we step up together into the 2027 FIA Formula 3 Championship.

“To become the first driver from the UAE to compete in FIA F3 is a milestone I carry with immense pride.

“Representing my nation at this level is the greatest honour, and I’m humbled by the support of the UAE behind me. I hope this journey inspires the next generation of drivers across our region to dream without limits.”

Paul Bellringer, Hitech’s F3 team manager, said: “We’ve worked closely with [Keanu] over the last two seasons and have seen first-hand how much he has developed in that time.”

Al Azhari is the son of Karim Al Azhari, a German-Emirati businessman and multiple UAE karting champion. He is the older brother of Adam Al Azhari, who he raced against in Spanish F4.

After some success in karting, Al Azhari began his racing career in the 2023 Formula 4 UAE Championship for Yas Heat Racing Academy before moving up through the ranks.

Last season, he competed in Eurocup 3, winning the Spanish Winter Championship title. He is currently third overall in the Eurocup-3 standings.