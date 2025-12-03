Adam Al Azhari hopes to make family proud during Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend

Yas Heat Racing driver Adam Al Azhari is hoping to follow in his brother’s footsteps and take a step towards Formula One as he prepares for this weekend’s Formula 4 UAE Trophy at Yas Marina Circuit.

The 16-year-old will be behind the wheel for the competition’s second round in the UAE capital, as part of the Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix race weekend, aiming to improve on his recent second-place finish in Dubai.

While he has set his set sights firmly on winning the trophy and the F4 Middle East Championship, which begins in January, Adam is also looking beyond this season, aiming to emulate his older brother Keanu. His sibling, a graduate of Yas Heat, is now with F1’s Alpine Academy and set to race in the Euro Cup 3 this campaign.

The younger Al Azhari has already made big strides on the track, dominating the F4 UK Championship with three wins, six podium finishes and three runner-up spots in 2025, as well as two wins and two poles in KSA F4 Championship.

His brother is a guiding force.

“Obviously, I have been looking up to him ever since I was little. Since we started racing together, I look at his mindset, how he trains and how he is determined to keep on pushing himself,” Adam said of his brother.

“He motivates me to keep on learning and developing, even if I do want to stay at home to relax and watch some movies and chill. It’s great to have him around me every day as he wants me to do well. He has also raced at Yas Marina Circuit so he knows the circuit well. He gives me some tips to help my overall performance.”

It is not just his brother that inspires him on track. Adam also looks up to his father Karim, who has raced in the regional motorsport scene.

“My dad is the one who got us into motorsport as he used to race here [at Yas Marina Circuit], and got us on to a quad bike when we were four. I got my first kart when I was five. He inspired me to race and gave me the opportunity to enjoy motorsport as a whole,” said Adam.

“I grew up in the UAE, so I began taking an interest in motorsport when I was little and moved up the ranks. I remember watching my brother and dad race, so to win the F4 Championship or UAE Trophy would be one to remember.

“In fact, it would mean a lot to me and a lot to my family to win a title with Yas Heat. It is a honour to be representing them again this season as their support has been fantastic.”

Yas Heat Racing driver Adam Al Azhari, left. Photo: Handout

Adam is part of a strong Yas Heat Racing F4 line-up for the 2025/26 season. He is joined by the UAE’s 15-year-old Zakaria Doleh, who took fifth in the UAE IAME X30 Series, Lebanon’s Charbel Abi Gebrael, 16, a runner-up in this year’s UAE National Karting Championship, and Edoardo Lacobucci, 17, of Italy, who quickly made his mark in karting, racing in the 60 Mini category, ROK Cup, WSK, and the Italian International Mini Championship.

Yas Heat Racing will also participate in top regional karting competitions for the new season, which started last week, with a young all-Emirati team of karting drivers all set for battle.

The Academy focuses on developing young Emirati and UAE-based racing talent, providing a structured platform to compete, develop skills and represent the UAE on regional and international motorsport stages.

Ali Al Beshr, general manager of Yas Marina Circuit, said: “Our 2025/26 line-up reflects the depth and diversity of talent that continues to grow within the UAE’s motorsport community. Yas Heat Racing brings together promising young drivers who call this country home, supported by programmes designed to give them a clear and competitive pathway through the sport.

“Alongside the wider group, we remain committed to advancing Emirati talent through initiatives such as Al Sabq, which has already proven its impact at the grassroots level. With strengthened karting and F4 structures, this new cohort is well positioned to build on the achievements of our graduates and further elevate the UAE’s presence on regional and international stages.”

