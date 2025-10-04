George Russell sets the pace during Singapore GP qualifying

Mercedes driver George Russell secured pole position for the Singapore Grand Prix ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen as McLaren were outpaced around the Marina Bay Circuit.

Championship leader Oscar Piastri will start on the second row after coming third while his McLaren teammate Lando Norris was only fifth.

Englishman Russell, who crashed in practice on Friday, swept around the Marina Bay circuit in one minute and 29.158 seconds, 0.182s ahead of Dutchman Verstappen.

Kimi Antonelli will start in the other Mercedes on the second row of the grid alongside Piastri, whose teammate Norris was fifth fastest and will line up in row three with Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.

"Amazing to be on pole position. Yesterday was a very challenging day for many different reasons but good to come back and get a result," said Russell.

"A long sweaty race tomorrow but I knew there was potential in the car," he added. "Kimi was doing an amazing job all weekend."

The Ferrari pair of Hamilton and Chalres Leclerc were sixth and seventh respectively.

Isack Hadjar (RB), Oliver Bearman (Haas) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) completed the top 10.

Verstappen won the previous two grands prix, in Monza and Baku, and is challenging the season-long dominance of the McLarens at the top of the standings.

He now has a chance of a maiden victory in Singapore that would keep him in the hunt for a fifth consecutive world title, having closed the gap to Piastri to 69 points and to 44 points on Norris.

Verstappen was disgruntled after being blocked by the McLaren of Norris and making a mistake on his final flying lap.

"That's what happens when there's a car in front of you, just cruising two seconds in front," said the four-times world champion.

"I think it's quite clear that that's not nice when it happens. It could have been avoided."

McLaren are looking to wrap up the constructors' championship this weekend, where a podium finish for one of their cars will ensure a second consecutive title with six races to spare.

Liam Lawson, who on Saturday crashed his RB for the second successive practice session causing a red flag, managed to qualify in 14th after his engineers repaired the damage between the sessions.

Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber was 11th and also failed to make it to the top-10 shootout alongside the Williams of Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, plus the Red Bull of Yuki Tsunoda in 15th.

Hamilton was investigated for an alleged red flag infringement relating to Lawson's incident, but escaped a potential grid penalty after stewards deemed he "did not drive in a manner that could be considered unsafe".

Gabriel Bortoleto in a Sauber, Lance Stroll's Aston Martin, the Haas of Esteban Ocon and the Alpines of Franco Colapinto and Pierre Gasly were eliminated in Q1.

Sunday's race in tropical Singapore has been declared the first official Formula One "heat hazard" with temperatures during the grand prix predicted to be 31° Celsius or higher.

That means all drivers must have liquid-cooled vests and refrigerant pump equipment available, though wearing them is not mandatory.

LIST OF INVITEES Shergo Kurdi (am)

Rayhan Thomas

Saud Al Sharee (am)

Min Woo Lee

Todd Clements

Matthew Jordan

AbdulRahman Al Mansour (am)

Matteo Manassero

Alfie Plant

Othman Al Mulla

Shaun Norris

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%202-litre%20direct%20injection%20turbo%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%207-speed%20automatic%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20261hp%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20400Nm%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3A%20From%20Dh134%2C999%26nbsp%3B%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE BIO Favourite book: ‘Purpose Driven Life’ by Rick Warren Favourite travel destination: Switzerland Hobbies: Travelling and following motivational speeches and speakers Favourite place in UAE: Dubai Museum

Skewed figures In the village of Mevagissey in southwest England the housing stock has doubled in the last century while the number of residents is half the historic high. The village's Neighbourhood Development Plan states that 26% of homes are holiday retreats. Prices are high, averaging around £300,000, £50,000 more than the Cornish average of £250,000. The local average wage is £15,458.

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Tickets Tickets start at Dh100 for adults, while children can enter free on the opening day. For more information, visit www.mubadalawtc.com.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06.1%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202532%20x%201170%2C%20460ppi%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%201200%20nits%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0A15%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A06GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0128%2F256%2F512GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%2012MP%20main%20(f%2F1.5)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.4)%3B%202x%20optical%2C%205x%20digital%3B%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%3B%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3B%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F3060fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20slo-mo%20%40%20120fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A03279%20mAh%2C%C2%A0up%20to%2020h%20video%2C%2016h%20streaming%20video%2C%2080h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030m%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20SIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Blue%2C%20midnight%2C%20purple%2C%20starlight%2C%20Product%20Red%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0iPhone%2014%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A0Dh3%2C399%20%2F%20Dh3%2C799%20%2F%20Dh4%2C649%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to become a Boglehead Bogleheads follow simple investing philosophies to build their wealth and live better lives. Just follow these steps. • Spend less than you earn and save the rest. You can do this by earning more, or being frugal. Better still, do both. • Invest early, invest often. It takes time to grow your wealth on the stock market. The sooner you begin, the better. • Choose the right level of risk. Don't gamble by investing in get-rich-quick schemes or high-risk plays. Don't play it too safe, either, by leaving long-term savings in cash. • Diversify. Do not keep all your eggs in one basket. Spread your money between different companies, sectors, markets and asset classes such as bonds and property. • Keep charges low. The biggest drag on investment performance is all the charges you pay to advisers and active fund managers. • Keep it simple. Complexity is your enemy. You can build a balanced, diversified portfolio with just a handful of ETFs. • Forget timing the market. Nobody knows where share prices will go next, so don't try to second-guess them. • Stick with it. Do not sell up in a market crash. Use the opportunity to invest more at the lower price.

Company Profile Name: Thndr

Started: 2019

Co-founders: Ahmad Hammouda and Seif Amr

Sector: FinTech

Headquarters: Egypt

UAE base: Hub71, Abu Dhabi

Current number of staff: More than 150

Funds raised: $22 million