F1 declares first ‘Heat Hazard’ as Singapore Grand Prix set for gruelling test

This weekend's Singapore Grand Prix has declared an official Formula One "Heat Hazard" – the first time a new rule to help drivers stay cool has been invoked.

Race director Rui Marques issued a statement on Thursday afternoon notifying the teams of the regulation, which means drivers will be able to wear cooling vests, because ambient temperatures are expected to be 31° Celsius or higher.

"Having received a forecast from the official Weather Service predicting that the Heat Index will be greater than 31C at some time during the race ... a Heat Hazard is declared," Marques said.

Singapore's bumpy Marina Bay Street Circuit is one of the most physically demanding F1 races, where extremes of heat, humidity and weather all play a part.

Drivers can shed up to 3kgs during the night race that often lasts the maximum two-hour race limit.

George Russell trialled the cooling vest, which is worn under the driver's fireproof suit, at this year's Bahrain Grand Prix.

"Not everybody finds the top comfortable, but I think some find it more comfortable than others, and of course, over time you'll be able to adjust it to your own preferences," Russell told reporters in Singapore.

"But the concept is good, and when you're racing in 90 per cent humidity and the cockpits are getting on for 60°C, it's a bit of a sauna inside the car, so I think we all welcome it."

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton said: "I've never used it, but I'll try it."

'It's a trade-off'

The vests have coolant tubes connected to pumps and a heat exchanger, which some drivers find very uncomfortable in an already cramped cockpit.

As a result, the governing body FIA said that wearing the vests will not be mandatory, but if drivers or teams opt out of using them, their cars must still be fitted with the equipment to make the vests work.

Drivers not wearing the vests will have to carry an extra 0.5kg of ballast so they do not gain an advantage over those that do.

Every kilogramme of weight saved can equate to a tenth of a second off lap times, something that can be a big advantage.

The cooling vest system was developed after the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix, where several drivers needed medical attention after suffering in the heat.

Williams driver Carlos Sainz welcomed the decision, saying he didn't mind heat, if there was no humidity, but the combination of the two in tropical Singapore was a big problem.

"In Hungary where it gets really hot but it's not humid it's not too bad," Sainz told BBC Sport.

"But when it's 28°C, 30°C degrees plus humid, that is when it gets to Singapore levels and it's tough."

Piastri has put Azerbaijan behind him

Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri said he had quickly moved on from his calamitous weekend in Azerbaijan and was focusing more on what brought him the success he had enjoyed in the season up to that point.

The McLaren driver brought an end to a run of 34 races in the points when he crashed both in qualifying and the race in Baku two weeks ago with the result that his lead over teammate Lando Norris in the drivers' standings was cut to 25 points.

Piastri said that because his mistakes were so blindingly obvious, the lessons were easy to take on board and he was able to prepare for this weekend's race in Singapore as normal.

"Obviously, it looks quite dramatic because they're all on the same weekend," the Australian told reporters on Thursday.

Max Verstappen celebrates with his Red Bull teammates after winning the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at Baku City Circuit on September 21, 2025. Getty Images Race winner Max Verstappen celebrates on the podium after winning in Baku. Getty Images Red Bull's Max Verstappen crosses the finish line to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. AFP Williams driver Carlos Sainz celebrates with his team after finishing third. AP McLaren's Oscar Piastri and climbs out of his damaged car after crashing out on Lap 1. Getty Images Red Bull's Max Verstappen finished 14 seconds ahead of second-placed George Russell in Baku. AP Title-race leader Oscar Piastri looks on after crashing out on Lap 1 in Baku. Getty Images Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ahead of teammate Lewis Hamilton. AFP Ferrari's Charles Leclerc leads Lando Norris of McLaren at Baku City Circuit. Getty Images Marshals clear away the car of Oscar Piastri following his crash as his McLaren teammate Lando Norris passes by. Getty Images Red Bull's Max Verstappen leads the field going into Turn 1 at the start during the race. Getty Images

"Yes, the consequences were bigger and more dramatic, but the kind of process of looking through things has been the same as every weekend.

"There's nothing revolutionary that I think needs to change, or that I am going to change. I think for 16, for 17 weekends, what I've been doing has worked very well.

"And I think if I make sure I stay focused on the things that have gone well, then it will continue to go that way."

World champion Max Verstappen won his second straight race in Baku and now stands 69 points behind Piastri with seven races left in the season.

Hamilton 'overwhelmed' by support

Lewis Hamilton has described Roscoe as the “most important thing of my life” after admitting to being “overwhelmed” by messages of condolences following his dog’s death.

Hamilton’s bulldog, who he adopted in 2013 and has appeared at a number of races with during his Formula One career – most recently the British Grand Prix on July 6 – died last Sunday after contracting pneumonia.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s race in Singapore, Hamilton, 40, said he had been greatly moved by the outpouring of support from his fellow drivers and teams.

“It was quite overwhelming to see how many people got in touch and it was so heartwarming to receive those messages,” said Hamilton.

“I have not been able to reply to everybody. But, yeah, he [Roscoe] was the most important thing of my life so a very difficult experience.

“I know so many people in the world that have gone through it, and I know what it is like to have a pet that gives you such amazing love.

“I am really just looking forward to getting back in the car and doing what I love doing here.”

It is understood that Hamilton is not due to carry any tribute to Roscoe on his Ferrari car or helmet in Singapore.

