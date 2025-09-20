Pole sitter Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson after qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP. Getty Images
Pole sitter Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson after qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP. Getty Images
Pole sitter Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson after qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP. Getty Images
Pole sitter Red Bull's Max Verstappen alongside Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson after qualifying for the Azerbaijan GP. Getty Images

Sport

F1

Max Verstappen clinches Azerbaijan GP pole after crash-marred qualifying

Championship leader Oscar Piastri to start ninth on the grid after crash in Q3

The National

September 20, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Max Verstappen secured his sixth pole position of the season for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after a crash-marred qualifying session in Baku on Saturday.

Red Bull's reigning world champion edged Spaniard Carlos Sainz of Williams and New Zealander Liam Lawson of Racing Bulls in a chaotic session which saw seven crashes.

World championship leader Oscar Piastri crashed in Q3 and will start from ninth on the grid, two places behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris.

While the battle for pole position usually lasts an hour, this time it lasted almost two hours due to the time needed to remove the crashed cars, clean up debris scattered across the track, and repair crash barriers.

Red Bull's four-time champion made the most of treacherous damp conditions to end a near-crazy two-hour session on top.

The Dutchman clocked a best lap in one minute and 41.117 seconds to finish 0.478s ahead of Williams' Sainz and half a second clear of Racing Bulls' rookie Lawson, who secured his best qualifying result.

Sainz had made the most of his opportunity in Q3 to go quickest before Ferrari's Leclerc crashed to bring a sixth red-flag stoppage that wrecked his hopes of a fifth straight Baku pole – and deliver a mixed up grid.

Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. EPA
Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton during qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. EPA

Mercedes' under-pressure rookie Kimi Antonelli and George Russell were fourth and fifth ahead of Yuki Tsunoda in the second Red Bull and Norris, who qualified seventh.

Racing Bulls' second rookie Isack Hadjar was eighth ahead of Piastri and Leclerc with two-time champion Fernando Alonso taking 11th for Aston Martin and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton 12th for Ferrari.

It was Verstappen's first pole in Baku, his sixth of the season and the 46th of his career.

“It was difficult to get a lap together, with all the red flags,” said Verstappen.

“In the final lap, you just have to send it. I wasn't even on the best tyres. So, I am happy with the weekend.”

The chaos began in gusty conditions with light drizzle expected and rain threatening for Sunday's race.

“We nailed it today by being on the right tyres at the right time,” said Sainz. “So tomorrow I will try to stick it on the podium.”

Ferrari's seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton qualified a disappointing 12th – after the optimism of going fastest on Friday.

“I honestly thought I was going to be shooting for pole today, so it’s kind of a bit of a shock,” said Hamilton.

“I wish everyone could understand how difficult it was with the wind,” Norris added.

“I don't think we will have the pace to beat Max. I think he's just going to be fast.

“They could easily win at Monza, they could easily win again here. I'm not sure about the win, but we'll be trying to get on the podium.”

Piastri careered heavily into the barriers at turn three, walking away unhurt but causing major damage to his car.

“I'm obviously disappointed with how I performed,” Piastri said.

“There was a bit of rain around, yes. I don't know if that contributed. I don't know if I got a gust of wind. I don't know, I'm never one to blame it on something other than myself.”

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Banned items
Dubai Police has also issued a list of banned items at the ground on Sunday. These include:
  • Drones
  • Animals
  • Fireworks/ flares
  • Radios or power banks
  • Laser pointers
  • Glass
  • Selfie sticks/ umbrellas
  • Sharp objects
  • Political flags or banners
  • Bikes, skateboards or scooters
Recommended
While you're here
A timeline of the Historical Dictionary of the Arabic Language
  • 2018: Formal work begins
  • November 2021: First 17 volumes launched 
  • November 2022: Additional 19 volumes released
  • October 2023: Another 31 volumes released
  • November 2024: All 127 volumes completed
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Gifts exchanged
  • King Charles - replica of President Eisenhower Sword
  • Queen Camilla -  Tiffany & Co vintage 18-carat gold, diamond and ruby flower brooch
  • Donald Trump - hand-bound leather book with Declaration of Independence
  • Melania Trump - personalised Anya Hindmarch handbag
Transgender report
More from Firas Maksad
Tomorrow 2021
Tomorrow 2021
Apple product price list

iPad Pro

11" - $799 (64GB)
12.9" - $999 (64GB)

MacBook Air 

$1,199

Mac Mini

$799

Our legal consultant

Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

About Karol Nawrocki

• Supports military aid for Ukraine, unlike other eurosceptic leaders, but he will oppose its membership in western alliances.

• A nationalist, his campaign slogan was Poland First. "Let's help others, but let's take care of our own citizens first," he said on social media in April.

• Cultivates tough-guy image, posting videos of himself at shooting ranges and in boxing rings.

• Met Donald Trump at the White House and received his backing.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Our commentary on Brexit
Transgender report
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Defence review at a glance

• Increase defence spending to 2.5% of GDP by 2027 but given “turbulent times it may be necessary to go faster”

• Prioritise a shift towards working with AI and autonomous systems

• Invest in the resilience of military space systems.

• Number of active reserves should be increased by 20%

• More F-35 fighter jets required in the next decade

• New “hybrid Navy” with AUKUS submarines and autonomous vessels

Tomorrow 2021
Whiile you're here
The specs: 2018 Nissan Patrol Nismo

Price: base / as tested: Dh382,000

Engine: 5.6-litre V8

Gearbox: Seven-speed automatic

Power: 428hp @ 5,800rpm

Torque: 560Nm @ 3,600rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 12.7L / 100km

UAE currency
Plastic tipping point
School uniforms report
More on this story:
Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

Zayed Sustainability Prize
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
RESULT

Argentina 0 Croatia 3
Croatia: Rebic (53'), Modric (80'), Rakitic (90' 1)

On Women's Day
On Women's Day
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Kareem Shaheen on Canada
More coverage from the Future Forum
You might also like
While you're here
World Mental Health Day
More on this story
While you're here
Transgender report
War and the virus
While you're here
Neighbourhood Watch
On Women's Day
Our commentary on Brexit
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Bugatti&nbsp;Chiron&nbsp;Super&nbsp;Sport -&nbsp;the&nbsp;specs:

Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 

Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto 

Power: 1,600hp

Torque: 1,600Nm

0-100kph in 2.4seconds

0-200kph in 5.8 seconds

0-300kph in 12.1 seconds

Top speed: 440kph

Price: Dh13,200,000

Bugatti&nbsp;Chiron&nbsp;Pur&nbsp;Sport -&nbsp;the&nbsp;specs:

Engine: 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 

Transmission: 7-speed DSG auto 

Power: 1,500hp

Torque: 1,600Nm

0-100kph in 2.3 seconds

0-200kph in 5.5 seconds

0-300kph in 11.8 seconds

Top speed: 350kph

Price: Dh13,600,000

On Women's Day
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl

Power: 153hp at 6,000rpm

Torque: 200Nm at 4,000rpm

Transmission: 6-speed auto

Price: Dh99,000

On sale: now

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
RESULT

Al Hilal 4 Persepolis 0
Khribin (31', 54', 89'), Al Shahrani 40'
Red card: Otayf (Al Hilal, 49')

While you're here
What%20is%20cystic%20fibrosis%3F
%3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ECystic%20fibrosis%20is%20a%20genetic%20disorder%20that%20affects%20the%20lungs%2C%20pancreas%20and%20other%20organs.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EIt%20causes%20the%20production%20of%20thick%2C%20sticky%20mucus%20that%20can%20clog%20the%20airways%20and%20lead%20to%20severe%20respiratory%20and%20digestive%20problems.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EPatients%20with%20the%20condition%20are%20prone%20to%20lung%20infections%20and%20often%20suffer%20from%20chronic%20coughing%2C%20wheezing%20and%20shortness%20of%20breath.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3ELife%20expectancy%20for%20sufferers%20of%20cystic%20fibrosis%20is%20now%20around%2050%20years.%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

Name: Brendalle Belaza

From: Crossing Rubber, Philippines

Arrived in the UAE: 2007

Favourite place in Abu Dhabi: NYUAD campus

Favourite photography style: Street photography

Favourite book: Harry Potter

'Spies in Disguise'

Director: Nick Bruno and Troy Quane

Stars: Will Smith, Tom Holland, Karen Gillan and Roshida Jones 

Rating: 4 out of 5 stars

Mental%20health%20support%20in%20the%20UAE
%3Cp%3E%E2%97%8F%20Estijaba%20helpline%3A%208001717%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Ministry%20of%20Health%20and%20Prevention%20hotline%3A%20045192519%3Cbr%3E%E2%97%8F%20UAE%20Mental%20health%20support%20line%3A%20800%204673%20(Hope)%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20at%20hope.hw.gov.ae%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
'I&nbsp;Want&nbsp;You&nbsp;Back'

Director:Jason Orley

Stars:Jenny Slate, Charlie Day

Rating:4/5

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More from this story
You might also like
The low down on MPS

What is myofascial pain syndrome?

Myofascial pain syndrome refers to pain and inflammation in the body’s soft tissue. MPS is a chronic condition that affects the fascia (­connective tissue that covers the muscles, which develops knots, also known as trigger points).

What are trigger points?

Trigger points are irritable knots in the soft ­tissue that covers muscle tissue. Through injury or overuse, muscle fibres contract as a reactive and protective measure, creating tension in the form of hard and, palpable nodules. Overuse and ­sustained posture are the main culprits in developing ­trigger points.

What is myofascial or trigger-point release?

Releasing these nodules requires a hands-on technique that involves applying gentle ­sustained pressure to release muscular shortness and tightness. This eliminates restrictions in ­connective tissue in orderto restore motion and alleviate pain. ­Therapy balls have proven effective at causing enough commotion in the tissue, prompting the release of these hard knots.

Plastic tipping points
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
Updated: September 20, 2025, 3:42 PM`
F1Max Verstappen