British GP: Max Verstappen to start on pole at Silverstone

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took pole position for the British Grand Prix on Saturday with McLaren's Formula One championship leader Oscar Piastri alongside on the front row.

McLaren's Lando Norris qualified third with Mercedes' George Russell fourth and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton fifth.

Piastri took provisional pole until Verstappen produced a perfect final flying lap to front the grid by only a 10th of a second from the Australian.

"It was tricky out there with the wind, it was all shifting around a bit and around here with these cars, it is extremely sensitive to it," said four-time former world champion Verstappen.

"This is a proper track, when you have to go flat out you have to be super committed.

"We are quite quick on the straight, we have to wait and see what tomorrow will do but I am happy. It is a big boost for the team and excited to go racing tomorrow," the 27-year-old Dutchman added.

Norris said: “Not the top but still a good day. It’s going to be fun tomorrow, a good battle. It’s going to be an interesting Sunday so I’m looking forward to it.”

Norris starts his home race 15 points behind Piastri in the world championship, and he will have to force himself ahead of his teammate to prevent the Australian from extending his title advantage.

Hamilton is the 'King of Silverstone', winning a record nine times and finishing on the podium in all of his last 11 appearances.

He heads into Sunday’s British Grand Prix without a top-three finish to his name in Ferrari colours but that could change following a strong performance – out-qualifying Leclerc for just the fourth time this year – although he might feel disappointed not to be nearer the front after heading into the final runs in Q3 in second.

British rookie Ollie Bearman will line up from 18th for his first home race after he was served with a 10-place grid penalty for crashing in the pit-lane.

Bearman was also sanctioned with four penalty points after he entered the pits at 160mph during a red-flag period in the final practice session. The punishment leaves Bearman, who actually qualified an impressive eighth, on just eight points from the first 12 rounds of his career, leaving him only four away from a race ban.

Q1 was suspended for 10 minutes after Franco Colapinto spun at the final corner. Colapinto hit the kerb sending him sideways and through the gravel and then gently into the wall. The Argentine was able to limp out of the sand trap but the running was red-flagged following repairs to the barriers.

