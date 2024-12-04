Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes took over a team in disarray in August but has overseen an improvement in team performance and work culture. Getty Images
Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes took over a team in disarray in August but has overseen an improvement in team performance and work culture. Getty Images

Sport

F1

Abu Dhabi F1: Alpine not here to make up the numbers - we want to be competitive, says team boss Oakes

Team battling Haas and RB to finish sixth in the constructors' championship at final race of the season in Abu Dhabi

Reem Abulleil
Reem Abulleil

December 04, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today