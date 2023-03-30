Lewis Hamilton admits it will take Mercedes 'rest of year to close gap' on Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton has admitted that it is going to take Mercedes “the rest of the year to close gap” on reigning champions Red Bull.

Having won six championships through a golden period with Mercedes, Hamilton failed to win a race last year, for the first time in a glittering career.

READ MORE Melbourne hopes to reignite F1 spark amid simmering Verstappen-Perez rivalry

Neither he nor teammate George Russell managed a podium in this year's season-opening races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, with Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso placing third behind both Red Bull drivers each time.

Mercedes have admitted they got their car concept wrong and have gone back to the drawing board as they again play catch up with Max Verstappen and Co.

“If you look at the Red Bull, it is just going to continue to evolve most likely,” said the 38-year-old Briton

“Some cars do plateau in terms of performance. At some point it can't just keep going. But maybe it can.

“They have a great team around them and I am sure they will continue to add downforce.

“We just have to make sure when we do make the change hopefully the drop isn't too far and hopefully it is going to take us the rest of the year for sure to potentially close that gap.”

His teammate George Russell was equally forthright: “I am not going to say we are terribly optimistic,” he said. “We recognise Red Bull are a second down the road at the moment.”

Expand Autoplay Red Bull driver Sergio Perez after winning the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix at the Jeddah corniche circuit on March 19, 2023. AP

Hamilton went into detail about his main issue with the car that he describes as being a “little bit better” than last year's vehicle which was prone to bouncing.

“I don't know if people know, but we sit closer to the front wheels than all the other drivers. Our cockpit is too close to the front,” he said.

“When you're driving, you feel like you're sitting on the front wheels, which is one of the worst feelings to feel when you're driving a car.

“If you were driving your car at home and you pulled the wheels right underneath your legs, you would not be happy when you're approaching the roundabout.

Quote “I continue to feel very much at home in this family ... I see myself with Mercedes until my last days Lewis Hamilton

“What that does is it really changes the attitude of the car and how you perceive its movement. And it makes it harder to predict compared to when you're further back and sitting more centred. It is just something I have really struggled with.”

Despite the problems, Hamilton — who is out of contract at the end of the year — also said that he cannot see himself driving for any other team.

His first race for Mercedes was in Melbourne in 2013, and he has since delivered them an unprecedented 82 wins and 77 pole positions.

“I continue to feel very much at home in this family,” Hamilton added. “I see myself with Mercedes until my last days, to be honest. I have amazing allies within the team, great relationships here.

“Just as long as I can continue to help drive the team forward, really contribute … if there's ever going to be a point where I feel like I'm unable to do that, it's time for a youngster to come in.

“But I'm still feeling pretty young and in decent shape.”