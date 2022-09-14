Grandstand tickets for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix sold out in record time

Unprecedented demand for tickets of the 2022 Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix has resulted in all grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets getting sold out, organisers announced.

All grandstands at Yas Marina Circuit – including the all-new stand added along the North Straight for this year’s race – have been fully sold out with more than two months to go for the season-ending finale.

Read more Max Verstappen on brink of another world championship after Italian victory

Demand for the Abu Dhabi GP tickets grew after the spectacular finish to the season last year, where Red Bull’s Max Verstappen clinched his first world championship after a one-lap race to the title in the final stretch, snatching the title from the gasp of Lewis Hamilton.

Following the announcement, Saif Al Noaimi, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “It is with immense pride to announce today that all grandstand and Abu Dhabi Hill tickets for this year’s Formula 1 Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix have officially sold out, and it is a true testament to the passion that Formula 1 fans feel for this global event.

“To cater for the unprecedented demand for this year’s race, we added a brand-new stand along our incredible North Straight section, which has additionally sold out at a record pace and this demand reflects the level of growth of motorsports we are seeing in the region.

"We understand that some may not be able to secure their seat at this year’s race, and as a result, we are already planning for tickets for next year’s race to go on sale earlier than ever before to ensure our fans can book their spot early to enjoy the unreal thrills of an Abu Dhabi Grand Prix weekend.”

Expand Autoplay Race winner and 2021 Formula One World Drivers Champion Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and his Red Bull Racing team celebrate on the podium after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix at Yas Marina Circuit. Victor Besa / The National

Fans still eager to secure their place at the final race of the season can look at the hospitality packages still on sale. Motorsport enthusiasts can enjoy the race from the Luna Lounge, Turns at West, North Straight, Deck at Nine and even Shams Suite hospitality locations.

Hospitality ticket holders will not only receive passes for all three days of the race at Yas Marina Circuit, but also for each of the four Yasalam After-Race concerts at Etihad Park. With limited spaces available, fans can find more information by visiting www.yasmarinacircuit.com/en/formula1

Organisers have already confirmed two artists for an entertaining weekend at Yas, with DJ group Swedish House Mafia and rapper Kendrick Lamar heading to the capital to headline the Friday and Saturday After-Race concerts.