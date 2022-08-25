When does 2022 F1 season return and how can I watch Belgian GP in UAE?

The Formula One 2022 season returns after a summer break with the Belgian Grand Prix this weekend.

Spa-Francorchamps will witness the resumption of the battle for the driver's championship between Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc, with Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes also staging a mini comeback.

This will be the start of a hectic second half of the season, with nine races over 12 weeks for the F1 championship. Red Bull's Verstappen has taken a seemingly insurmountable 80-point lead over Ferrari's Leclerc and looks set for a second world title.

However, anything can happen. Especially because it was Leclerc who took a sizeable lead early in the season before Verstappen capitalised on some serious errors from Ferrari to pull in front.

Although Ferrari have had the fastest car for much of the season, they have squandered that advantage with bungled strategy calls, driver errors, engine and other technical failures.

F1 drivers' salaries for 2022

Before the summer break, Verstappen recovered from a spin to win the Hungarian Grand Prix from 10th on the grid.

Leclerc was hampered by another bit of questionable pit-lane strategy as he came in sixth, giving Verstappen a huge lead.

Mercedes' recovery after a terrible start to the season due to "porpoising" issues has revived seven-time champion Hamilton's hopes. The 37-year-old's run of five consecutive podium finishes, including two successive seconds, shows the team are competitive now.

What?

Belgian Grand Prix

When?

August 26-28, 2022. Qualifying on Saturday from 6pm UAE time and race on Sunday from 5pm.

Where?

Spa-Francorchamps

How to watch in UAE?

Formula One fans can watch the F1 action on MBC’s streaming platform www.shahid.net under the sports package of Shahid VIP. The entire season will be available only on Shahid VIP as part of the sports package.

Standings

Driver’s championship

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) 258 points

2. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) 178

3. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) 173

4. George Russell (Mercedes) 158

5. Carlos Sainz Jr. (Ferrari) 156

Constructor’s championship

1. Red Bull 431 points

2. Ferrari 334

3. Mercedes 304

4. Alpine 99

5. McLaren 95