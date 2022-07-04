Max Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two: F1 2022 Drivers' Standings - in pictures

The 2022 Formula One season is approaching its halfway stage and Max Verstappen is in pole position to defend his drivers' title.

The Red Bull driver, who won his maiden world championship in extraordinary circumstances in Abu Dhabi last year, tops the standings after the first 10 races having won six races so far. The Dutchman is trailed by teammate Sergio Perez, the Mexican surging into title contention after winning his first grand prix in Monaco, before finishing second at Silverstone on Sunday.

The Red Bull pair are being pursued by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, who sit third and fourth respectively, although Leclerc will feel aggrieved the gap is not smaller after seeing his chances of winning the British Grand Prix slip through his fingers, with the victory going to his teammate.

Fifth and sixth are occupied by the two Mercedes, George Russell leading seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, followed by Lando Norris of McLaren.

