Charles Leclerc hangs on to win Austrian Grand Prix ahead of Max Verstappen

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc held off the challenge of Max Verstappen to win the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring on Sunday.

Leclerc passed title rival Verstappen three times during the race on the way to victory, while Ferrari were denied a likely one-two at the front when Carlos Sainz suffered engine failure with 14 laps to go.

Verstappen's team mate Sergio Perez, who had been second overall, also retired with a damaged car after a first lap collision with Mercedes' George Russell.

Lewis Hamilton finished third for the third race in a row with teammate Russell fourth. Verstappen picked up a bonus point for fastest lap to go with the eight points he took by winning Saturday's sprint race.

Leclerc was clearly stressed in the closing laps as his throttle was not working properly, making it more difficult to control his speed into turns.

“Yes. Come on!” Leclerc screamed on team radio after crossing the line. “I was scared. I was really scared. Yessss!”

The Monaco driver held on to beat second-place Verstappen by 1.5 seconds.

"It was a really good race, the pace was there and the end was incredibly difficult with the throttle problem, but we managed to make it stick until the end," Leclerc said

"Weirdly, my problem was at the same time as Carlos, but I knew it was a pedal problem rather than an engine problem.

"I definitely needed that one. The last five races have been diffiuclt for me and the team and it is great to finally get one."

Leclerc cut Verstappen's championship lead to 38 points and it moves him back ahead of Red Bull's Sergio Perez to second in the standings.

