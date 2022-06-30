F1 salaries: who are the highest paid drivers in 2022?

The F1 circus descends on Silverstone this weekend for the British Grand Prix, one of the highest-profile races on the calendar.

Lewis Hamilton will be aiming to kick-start his season on his home track as the seven-time champion seeks a first win of the season.

Hamilton was famously edged out of an eighth title when Max Verstappen overtook him on the final lap of the final race in Abu Dhabi last year to win his first championship.

The Dutch driver leads the way again in the 2022 season after claiming six victories, giving him a 46-point lead over Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is third, while Hamilton is struggling back in sixth on 77 points.

Who is Formula One's highest paid driver?

Lewis Hamilton is by far the best-paid driver in Formula One, with the Mercedes star earning an annual salary of $40 million, according to spotrac.com, a reward for his seven world championships.

1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) $40,000,000

2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) $25,000,000

3= Fernando Alonso (Alpine), $20,000,000

3= Lando Norris (McLaren) $20,000,000

5= Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren) $15,000,000

5=. Sebastian Vettel (Aston Martin) $15,000,000

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) $12,000,000

8= Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo) $10,000,000

8= Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) $10,000,000

8= Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) $10,000,000

11. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) $8,000,000

12. Kevin Magnussen (Haas) $6,000,000

13= Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) $5,000,000

13= Esteban Ocon (Alpine) $5,000,000

13= George Russell (Mercedes) $5,000,000

16. Alexander Albon (Williams) $2,000,000

17= Nicholas Latifi (Williams) $1,000,000

17= Mick Schumacher (Haas) $1,000,000

17= Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo) $1,000,000

20. Yuki Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri) $750,000