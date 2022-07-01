Most F1 world drivers' title wins: Hamilton, Schumacher, Senna - in pictures

The battle to become this season's Formula One drivers' champion has a familiar face leading the charge after nine races.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen lifted the title in dramatic fashion last time out when he overtook Lewis Hamilton on the final lap in what was a thrilling and controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It was the Dutch driver's first championship and it looks like he will be the one to beat this time round. Verstappen currently leads the standing with 175 points, 46 clear of teammate Sergio Perez.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is third on 126 points, 15 ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

Russell's superstar teammate Lewis Hamilton has endured a tough campaign so far, with the team struggling to solve his car's porpoising problems that have left the Briton sixth in the standings, 98 points behind Verstappen.

Next up is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, won last year by Hamilton in controversial circumstances when the reigning champion was involved in an early crash with title rival Verstappen that saw the Dutchman taken to hospital.

In the gallery above, you can see who has won the most drivers' championships since the first season in 1950. To move on to the next image, click on the arrows, or if you're using a mobile device, simply swipe.