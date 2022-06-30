F1 star Lewis Hamilton dazzles as drivers arrive for British Grand Prix - in pictures

Lewis Hamilton was the standout driver in his dazzling outfit as Formula One's stars drivers pitched up at Silverstone on Thursday for the weekend's British Grand Prix.

World champion Max Verstappen returns to the track as clear favourite to register his first British win and increase his lead in the title race.

But he may be wary of home hero Hamilton mounting more of a challenge at the open and high-speed track.

After 10 races without a win, the 37-year-old Mercedes driver is seeking to avoid the longest winless sequence in his career.

Despite the shortcomings of his bouncing Mercedes, Hamilton finished third in Canada two weekends ago. On Sunday, Hamilton will have a partisan crowd, expected to top 140,000, behind him.

Mercedes have promised “some new bits” for their cars and, after nine top-five finishes, Hamilton's teammate George Russell should not be overlooked as a contender.

On a normal race weekend, Hamilton would always attract huge interest, but at Silverstone that is multiplied, especially after comments made by three-time champion Nelson Piquet were reported this week, resulting in an apology from the Brazilian amid claims of racism.

Hamilton also remains embroiled in a row over the sport's newly-enforced jewellery ban and has to remove a nose stud ahead of this weekend's race when an extended special exemption expires.

