Lewis Hamilton says 'time has come for action' over racist Nelson Piquet comment

In a Brazilian interview on YouTube in November, Piquet, 69, used a racial slur in Portuguese when referring to the seven-time world champion

The National
Jun 29, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Lewis Hamilton called for action to change "archaic mindsets" after a racist remark about him by Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet emerged on social media, triggering widespread condemnation.

In a Brazilian interview on YouTube in November, Piquet, 69, used a racial slur in Portuguese when referring to the seven-time world champion, when commenting on Hamilton's British Grand Prix crash with Max Verstappen.

READ MORE
New grandstand at Yas Marina Circuit for 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

He also said Hamilton had "played dirty" in the incident. Piquet's daughter Kelly is Verstappen's partner, and the comments resurfaced as the drivers prepare to return to Silverstone this weekend.

"It's more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport," the Mercedes driver responded on Twitter.

"I’ve been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life. There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."

Piquet's press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Piquet, who won his titles in 1981, 1983 and 1987, has been a vocal supporter of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro and drove the presidential Rolls-Royce during a ceremony last year.

Hamilton was made an honorary citizen of Brazil after the lower house this month passed a bill proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 29, 2019, former Formula One drivers Nelson Piquet, right, and Jean Alesi, centre, and British Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, left, escort the coffin of late Austrian three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda. AFP

(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 29, 2019, former Formula One drivers Nelson Piquet, right, and Jean Alesi, centre, and British Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton, left, escort the coffin of late Austrian three-time Formula One world champion Niki Lauda. AFP

Updated: June 29, 2022, 2:46 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL