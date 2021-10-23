Abu Dhabi Grand Prix returns to maximum attendance

The Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will see a return to full capacity for spectators at Yas Marina Circuit, organisers have announced.

Aligned with the latest government regulations, a maximum attendance will get to see the action from December 9-12 at the last race of the season.

The event will showcase motorsport’s biggest stars, including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Valterri Bottas, and Lando Norris, taking on the newly reconfigured track for the first time.

Modifications have been made to set up more dramatic spectacle and increased opportunities for overtaking, with Yas hosting what could be the championship decider between Mercedes’ Hamilton and Red Bull’s Verstappen.

Fans attending this year’s event can also look forward to the return of after-race concerts. Grammy nominated artists Khalid and Lewis Capaldi are the first to be announced.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management, said: “On behalf of everyone at Abu Dhabi Motorsports Management and Yas Marina Circuit, I think I can safely say we are thrilled that the latest update in government regulations allows us to safely return to full capacity at the venue and announce that additional tickets are now on sale.

“We look forward to welcoming back fans for what’s set up to be a fantastic weekend of sport and entertainment at Yas Marina Circuit. The boost in spectators to be a full crowd present on race day will play a special role in creating the atmosphere and buzz we have come to associate with the event as a highlight of the UAE’s sporting calendar.

“We will continue to work closely with Formula One and all key stakeholders to ensure all relevant safety procedures are implemented to guarantee the safety of everybody present, including the requirement for all in attendance to be vaccinated and present a Green Pass on the Al Hosn app.”

John Lickrish, CEO Flash Entertainment, said: “The return to full capacity is wonderful news and is testament to Abu Dhabi’s rapid, coordinated response to the pandemic and a progressive approach to recovery.

"We always ensure we deliver unmissable experiences to the highest safety standards and we can’t wait to bring an exciting weekend of world-class sport and live entertainment."

A selection of precautionary measures will remain in place, including temperature checking, venue sanitisation and social distancing. In accordance with government regulations, masks will be required at all times and all spectators will need to present a green pass through the Al Hosn app and a negative PCR test within 48-hours.

Tickets can be purchased via www.yasmarinacircuit.com