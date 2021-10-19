Remaining F1 tickets for Saudi Arabian Grand Prix go on sale

Remaining general admission tickets for the inaugural Saudi Arabian Formula One Grand Prix went on sale on Wednesday, organisers said, increasing capacity for race weekend to 100 per cent.

Initially only released 40 per cent of available tickets for the December 3-5 race weekend due to Covid precautions.

Wednesday's announcement comes as the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health (MoH) declared the easing of existing health protocols. The new guidance will allow for full capacity in public places, transportation, restaurant and cinemas.

Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF) said: “We are delighted to expand our ticket offering to fans in light of today’s decision by the Ministry of Health.

"When we first envisaged hosting a Formula One race in Saudi Arabia, we always planned on having a full house to mark this wonderful occasion. As such, it gives me great pleasure to offer fans our fantastic General Admission tickets alongside the choice of our existing packages."

Last week organisers confirmed Jason Derulo and Tiesto, as well as Justin Bieber, A$AP Rocky & David Guetta, will headline the post-racing concerts.

For ticket information, visit www.saudiarabiangp.com.