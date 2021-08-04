Prince Khalid wants Saudi Arabia Grand Prix to produce future F1 world champions

Aseel Al Hamad of Saudi Arabia poses before driving a 2012 Renault F1 car before the 2018 French Grand Prix at Circuit Paul Ricard in Le Castellet.

As Saudi Arabia moves closer to hosting its first-ever Formula One Grand Prix later this year it is hoped the event will inspire young drivers and women to take up motorsports and provide the country with future world champions.

Prince Khalid bin Al Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile & Motorcycle Federation (SAMF), said the kingdom wants the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix slated for December 3-5 to inspire young Saudis to pursue careers in motorsport. “One day we want to have a Saudi race driver, a man or a woman, racing in Formula One and winning the world championship,” he said.

Notable women in Saudi Arabia motorsport are Aseel Al Hamad, the first female board member of the SAMF who performed a celebratory lap before the start of the 2018 French Grand Prix, and Reema Juffali who made history as the first female Saudi female racing driver to participate in a race at the Diriyah Circuit.

The Saudi Arabia GP will be the penultimate leg of this year's F1 season and one of its fastest, with drivers average a top speed of over 250 kilometers per hour.

Construction of the street circuit - billed as the fastest on the F1 circuit - are well under way in the coastal city of Jeddah. The track is estimated to be ready by early October and main buildings and construction including pits will be completed by November, according to Prince Khalid.

"This modern, exhilarating and high-speed circuit stands as a physical representation of the goals we have set for ourselves as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 programme that aims to build a better country, fulfil our nation’s dream of prosperity and unlock the talent, potential, and dedication of our young men and women," Prince Khalid said.

So far only 40 per cent of the tickets have gone on sale with potentially more being made available in accordance with the kingdom's Covid-19 health and safety measures. Main grandstand, premium hospitality, and paddock club tickets went on sale last week, with prices ranging from SR1,800 ($480) to SAR 33,856 ($9,028).

Ticket holders will have access to entertainment activities including music concerts throughout the weekend. “We like entertainment and we like sports, and many Saudis have to travel abroad for many of these events. Now we can offer the people of our country our own unique experience,” Prince Khalid said in a recent interview. Initially authorities planned to build a permanent circuit and motorsports city in the capital, Riyad, Prince Khalid revealed, but decided to build it in Jeddah owing to the “large fan base” in the city.

In recent years, the kingdom has opened doors to foreign tourism and international events in light of Vision 2030.

In an earlier statement, Prince Khalid explained that part of the vision and part of opening up the country is “we would like people to come and see who we really are. That’s why we would like to invite you, we don’t have anything to hide.”

The kingdom has hosted mega motor sports events including the Formula E during Riyadh Season in 2019, the Dakar Rally and the Cross-Country Baja Rally.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Pakistan Super League Previous winners 2016 Islamabad United 2017 Peshawar Zalmi 2018 Islamabad United 2019 Quetta Gladiators Most runs Kamran Akmal – 1,286 Most wickets Wahab Riaz –65

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Did you know? Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.

Sukuk explained Sukuk are Sharia-compliant financial certificates issued by governments, corporates and other entities. While as an asset class they resemble conventional bonds, there are some significant differences. As interest is prohibited under Sharia, sukuk must contain an underlying transaction, for example a leaseback agreement, and the income that is paid to investors is generated by the underlying asset. Investors must also be prepared to share in both the profits and losses of an enterprise. Nevertheless, sukuk are similar to conventional bonds in that they provide regular payments, and are considered less risky than equities. Most investors would not buy sukuk directly due to high minimum subscriptions, but invest via funds.

The biog Year of birth: 1988 Place of birth: Baghdad Education: PhD student and co-researcher at Greifswald University, Germany Hobbies: Ping Pong, swimming, reading

