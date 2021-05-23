Saudi Arabia's first female Formula driver Reema Juffali steps up to F3

Reema Juffali is taking the world of motorsport by storm. Born in Jeddah, the 29-year-old is Saudi Arabia's first female professional Formula race car driver and is quickly moving up the ranks.
Following her first major career win at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina Circuit in 2018, Juffali is now is looking forward to taking on new challenges in her rookie season in the BRDC British Formula 3 Championship, having made the leap from F4 at the beginning of the year.
The 2021 British F3 championship gets under way at Brands Hatch on Sunday.
Now, racing for Douglas Motorsport, not only will she face increased downforce while racing in her new category, but Juffali will also take on a host of new tracks including Silverstone.
"My career highlight has probably been the first win in Abu Dhabi," she tells The National, but her dream is to take the title at Le Mans.
It will be a major task, but Juffali sure has what it takes.
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure
1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch
16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim.
9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project.
5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place
192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.
Brunch has been around, is some form or another, for more than a century. The word was first mentioned in print in an 1895 edition of Hunter’s Weekly, after making the rounds among university students in Britain. The article, entitled Brunch: A Plea, argued the case for a later, more sociable weekend meal. “By eliminating the need to get up early on Sunday, brunch would make life brighter for Saturday night carousers. It would promote human happiness in other ways as well,” the piece read. “It is talk-compelling. It puts you in a good temper, it makes you satisfied with yourself and your fellow beings, it sweeps away the worries and cobwebs of the week.” More than 100 years later, author Guy Beringer’s words still ring true, especially in the UAE, where brunches are often used to mark special, sociable occasions.
Engine: 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbo
Transmission: seven-speed dual clutch automatic
Power: 169bhp
Torque: 250Nm
Price: Dh54,500
On sale: now
Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive
Transmission: eight-speed automatic
Power: 402bhp
Torque: 760Nm
Price: From Dh280,000
Name: Yousef Al Bahar
Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994
Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers
