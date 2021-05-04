IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings begin quarantine, game against Rajasthan Royals postponed

Chennai Super Kings players and staff are undergoing a week-long isolation period following positive tests from the bowling coach and team bus cleaner. Sportzpics for IPL

The Indian Premier League game between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday has been postponed after Chennai officials informed IPL organisers that the squad had entered a week-long quarantine.

Chennai CEO K Viswanathan revealed the franchise has written to the IPL to inform them that the squad and staff were isolating after two positive Covid-19 cases were detected during testing on Monday. Bowling coach L Balaji and the cleaner of the team bus are reported to be those who returned positive results, according to ESPNcricinfo.

Viswanathan had also recently tested positive as part of a trio from the Chennai franchise on Sunday, but he was cleared on Monday.

"The IPL SOPs say if any member of the team is infected, the rest of the group needs to isolate for seven days. So we have informed the IPL on Monday," said Viswanathan, who confirmed that the rest of the Chennai staff and squad tested negative on Monday.

The postponement is the second such delay this week after Monday's game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders was called off following the positive cases of Kolkata bowlers Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier.

However, Tuesday's match between the Mumbai Indians and the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Delhi is expected to go ahead, despite Balaji being present in the dugout during Saturday's game between Mumbai and Chennai. All of Mumbai's players and staff were subsequently tested and cleared.

Additionally, some of the groundstaff at the Arun Jaitley Stadium had previously tested positive, although Rohan Jaitley, the president of the Delhi & Districts Cricket Association, confirmed all stadium staff present over the weekend have tested negative.

BCCI consider Mumbai shift to save season

News of Wednesday's postponement comes after reports emerged claiming the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering shifting the remaining 31 matches of the IPL to Mumbai.

India's tally of coronavirus infections surged past 20 million on Tuesday, following 357,229 new cases over the last 24 hours, as the country battles a devastating second wave.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and IPL chairman Brijesh Patel have yet to officially respond to the reports, but Mumbai could be the organisers' best option to salvage the tournament, with three stadiums in and around the city.

Though it is being played in a bio-secure bubble without spectators, the league has faced fierce social media criticism for continuing in the midst of the pandemic.

The Australian trio of Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa and Kane Richardson have cut short their IPL stints to return home last week.

Most of the Australian players in the IPL want to fulfil their commitment, the Australian Cricketers' Association said on Tuesday.

The players' union would talk to the Australian government on the players' travel plans once the league finished on May 30, ACA chief executive Todd Greenberg told Radio 2GB.

A New Zealand Cricket representative said the board was keeping an eye on the "fluid situation" in India where nearly a dozen of their players are playing in the league.

"None have requested they come home yet but we're continuing to monitor developments," the representative told New Zealand Herald.

Who is Tim-Berners Lee? Sir Tim Berners-Lee was born in London in a household of mathematicians and computer scientists. Both his mother, Mary Lee, and father, Conway, were early computer scientists who worked on the Ferranti 1 - the world's first commercially-available, general purpose digital computer. Sir Tim studied Physics at the University of Oxford and held a series of roles developing code and building software before moving to Switzerland to work for Cern, the European Particle Physics laboratory. He developed the worldwide web code as a side project in 1989 as a global information-sharing system. After releasing the first web code in 1991, Cern made it open and free for all to use. Sir Tim now campaigns for initiatives to make sure the web remains open and accessible to all.

Crazy Rich Asians Director: Jon M Chu Starring: Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Michelle Yeon, Gemma Chan Four stars

Types of fraud Phishing: Fraudsters send an unsolicited email that appears to be from a financial institution or online retailer. The hoax email requests that you provide sensitive information, often by clicking on to a link leading to a fake website. Smishing: The SMS equivalent of phishing. Fraudsters falsify the telephone number through “text spoofing,” so that it appears to be a genuine text from the bank. Vishing: The telephone equivalent of phishing and smishing. Fraudsters may pose as bank staff, police or government officials. They may persuade the consumer to transfer money or divulge personal information. SIM swap: Fraudsters duplicate the SIM of your mobile number without your knowledge or authorisation, allowing them to conduct financial transactions with your bank. Identity theft: Someone illegally obtains your confidential information, through various ways, such as theft of your wallet, bank and utility bill statements, computer intrusion and social networks. Prize scams: Fraudsters claiming to be authorised representatives from well-known organisations (such as Etisalat, du, Dubai Shopping Festival, Expo2020, Lulu Hypermarket etc) contact victims to tell them they have won a cash prize and request them to share confidential banking details to transfer the prize money. * Nada El Sawy

A little about CVRL Founded in 1985 by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, the Central Veterinary Research Laboratory (CVRL) is a government diagnostic centre that provides testing and research facilities to the UAE and neighbouring countries. One of its main goals is to provide permanent treatment solutions for veterinary related diseases. The taxidermy centre was established 12 years ago and is headed by Dr Ulrich Wernery.

Juliet, Naked

Dir: Jesse Peretz

Starring: Chris O'Dowd, Rose Byrne, Ethan Hawke​​​​​​​

​​​​​​​Two stars

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

Dhadak Director: Shashank Khaitan Starring: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khattar, Ashutosh Rana Stars: 3

No.6 Collaborations Project Ed Sheeran (Atlantic)

Bharat Director: Ali Abbas Zafar Starring: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover Rating: 2.5 out of 5 stars

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup – Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

OPTA'S PREDICTED TABLE 1. Liverpool 101 points 2. Manchester City 80 3. Leicester 67 4. Chelsea 63 5. Manchester United 61 6. Tottenham 58 7. Wolves 56 8. Arsenal 56 9. Sheffield United 55 10. Everton 50 11. Burnley 49 12. Crystal Palace 49 13. Newcastle 46 14. Southampton 44 15. West Ham 39 16. Brighton 37 17. Watford 36 18. Bournemouth 36 19. Aston Villa 32 20. Norwich City 29

