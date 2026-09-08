Five-star Aayan Khan sends UAE through to last four in Asia Cup qualifying

Harpreet Bhatia, the UAE captain, is demanding more from his side as they chase qualification for the Asia Cup.

The national team beat Oman in Malaysia on Wednesday to complete the group stage of the ACC Premier Cup with four wins.

It means they will face Hong Kong in Thursday's semi-finals, with Nepal meeting Oman in the other fixture.

Only the winner of Saturday’s final in Kuala Lumpur will make it to the Asia Cup, where they will play ODIs against the continent’s leading sides like India and Pakistan.

Despite having a 100 per cent record so far in the tournament, the UAE batters fell short of the standards their captain expects of them.

Tanish Suri (48) and Adeeb Usmani (40) put on 92 in 18.4 overs for the first wicket against Oman, but the capitulation was stark thereafter.

They lost all 10 wickets for the addition of just 100 runs, with Aayan Khan marshalling them to 192 after scoring 37 from No 7 in the batting order.

The 20-year-old spinner then ensured the national team had few concerns when Oman batted, as he took five wickets.

Oman struggled from the off on a testing wicket, falling to 13-4 thanks to a fine new-ball burst from Khuzaima Tanveer, who took three wickets.

Oman’s batters attempted to assert themselves, but they could only reach 143 before they were bowled out. Aayan’s haul of 5-34 gave the UAE a 49-run win.

“It is not that easy to score runs and there was help for the spinners,” Harpreet said.

“After the way we started with Tanish and Adeeb, even if we finished really badly, we should have reached 260-270.

“The pitch was getting slower and slower as the game went on, and we knew it would help the spinners later on.

“I had a plan with the fast bowlers. We wanted two or three early wickets, and Khuzaima started really well, then Aayan bowled well in the middle overs.”