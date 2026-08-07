Poised for his Scotland debut, the Afghan refugee cricketer who knew only one word of English when he arrived

When Scotland received an 11th hour invitation to replace Bangladesh at the T20 World Cup in India earlier this year, many of the issues they faced were perfectly relatable.

Club cricket captains the world over know all too well the challenges of having to pick a team at late notice.

But this was a little more testing than putting a message in the WhatsApp group to see who was available, and asking if anyone had any mates who could help out.

They had to select a squad capable of competing with the best sides in the world, at a tournament being played in a country whose visa process is not renowned for its simplicity.

Cricket Scotland were astounded – and grateful – at the speed at which ICC, the BCCI, and the authorities in India were able to process their squad.

Not least because it included players of Pakistani origin, plus one – rookie fast bowler Zainullah Ihsan – who carries a Refugee Travel Document rather than a passport.

When they made it to India, all present and correct, the youngest member of the squad could scarcely believe what was happening to him.

“All players have that dream; to play for the country in a World Cup,” Zainullah said.

“My biggest dream was that – to play for Scotland, but also in the future as well. I want to play for them my whole life, for as long as I am able, for as long as my body works.”

Scotland bowler Zainullah Ihsan is close to making his ODI debut. Photo: Cricket Scotland Show caption: Scotland bowler Zainullah Ihsan is close to making his ODI d…

He did not make the starting XI at the World Cup, but the 20-year-old pacer does have two T20 internationals to his name so far.

Next up could be a one-day international cap. He is in the squad for their Cricket World Cup League 2 tri-series involving Canada, who they face in Dundee on Friday, and the UAE.

The fact he is in this position is remarkable. He settled in Glasgow as a refugee in 2022 after a harrowing journey from Afghanistan, via Europe.

He originates from Nangahar, the home province of Afghanistan great Rashid Khan, and played some tape-ball cricket there growing up.

He did not know if he was any good. When he reached Scotland, he quickly found out.

“I always played tape-ball in Afghanistan and when I came here, I played that in the park with one of my friends,” Zainullah said.

“He said to me, ‘You have a great talent – you need to join a club.’ My older brother also helped me with that, and with the expenses of getting bats, pads, and things like that.

“I arrived [in the country] on June 1, 2022, so half the season was gone. Within 14 days I was playing cricket, I joined a club, and in the first match I got four wickets.

“After that, they picked me in the first team, and I have played for the first team all the time after that.”

His ascent has been just as rapid in the time since, playing club, regional, Scotland Under-19, and now the full side.

“Zainullah is young player with high potential,” Owen Dawkins, the Scotland coach, said.

“He’s always working hard to develop his game and do the best he can for the team. He has grown from his performance in the U19s, through his club cricket at [Glasgow club] GHK, and regional cricket with the Western Warriors.

“It’s always good to see players continually push themselves to develop to compete for international recognition.”

That development has been impressive off the field, too. When Zainullah arrived, he spoke no English other than to say “Hi,” and “Hello”.

Four years later, he is as good as fluent, although he says there is room for improvement. “Even now, my English isn’t perfect,” he said with a smile. “But I try my best.”

He attends college with refugees of various nationalities. He has classmates who are Syrian, Ukrainian, Iraqi and Kurdish.

Do they know about the other aspect of his life? “A couple of them – Pakistanis, and one Afghan guy – they like it, but the other people don’t know what cricket is.”

Although he aspires to a long international cricket career, he says his brother – who is six years his senior and has been settled in Glasgow for over a decade – makes sure he does not neglect what is important.

“Every night, he is calling me, saying, ‘What are you doing? Are you going to training? Are you going to be on time?’” Zainullah said.

“He checks everything I have done, all day, making sure I am doing everything right.”

Although his wider family is now divided by geography, he is confident those back in Afghanistan are proud of him.

“They didn’t believe me when I said I was playing for the Scotland national team. And the World Cup? No one believed me,” he said.

“Then when Cricket Scotland posted the squad, they saw my name. My dad called me and said I had to keep working hard and do my best for the team, whether you are playing or not.

“All the time you are there, you have to react like a good player and person.”