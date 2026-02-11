India v Pakistan, England v West Indies: T20 World Cup 2026 predictions

Wednesday, February 11

Afghanistan v South Africa (Ahmedabad, 9.30am UAE)

A mouth-watering encounter between two dangerous teams. Afghanistan would normally hold the upper hand against most non-Asian sides in the subcontinent, but this South African team is of a different mould, having developed a taste for reaching finals and also lifting the trophy. Just on recent form in ICC tournaments, expect the Proteas to hit the ground running.

Prediction: Comfortable win for South Africa.

Australia v Ireland (Colombo, 1.30pm)

Prediction: Australia to win by over 50 runs or five wickets.

England v West Indies (Wankhede, 5.30pm)

England were one hit away from being defeated by Nepal in their opening match of the tournament. Fast bowlers Jofra Archer and Luke Wood looked out of touch, while captain Harry Brook resurrected the innings with the bat against a plucky Nepal. The West Indies, meanwhile, were a lot more clinical in their win over Scotland. The perfect recipe for an ‘upset’?

Prediction: England to win, just about.

Thursday, February 12

Sri Lanka v Oman (Pallekele, 9.30am)

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win by over 70 runs or six wickets.

Italy v Nepal (Wankhede, 1.30pm)

This is the perfect opportunity for the Nepal team to give their ardent supporters a chance to paint Mumbai in their national colours. The Nepal fans brought an incredible atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium in their opening game and came within touching distance of beating England. Against a markedly weak Italian team, which lost to Scotland by 73 runs, Nepal should possess enough firepower for their first win of the tournament. What a moment it would be, in front of tens of thousands of Nepalese supporters who call Mumbai home.

Prediction: Nepal to win.

India v Namibia (Delhi, 5.30pm)

Prediction: India to win by margin of over 70 runs or six wickets.

Friday, February 13

Australia v Zimbabwe (Colombo, 9.30am)

Prediction: Australia to win by over 50 runs or five wickets.

Canada v UAE (Delhi, 1.30pm)

Prediction: Canada to win by a reasonable margin.

Netherlands v USA (Chennai, 5.30pm)

Expect an amazing game. Both teams were sensational in their respective matches against Pakistan and India. The Netherlands would have defeated Pakistan but for that dropped catch in the penultimate over. USA were in with a chance until Suryakumar Yadav went ballistic at the death. The Americans are showing their 2024 World Cup performance was no flash in the pan.

Prediction: USA to win by close margin.

Saturday, February 14

Ireland v Oman (Colombo, 9.30am)

Prediction: Ireland to win by a comfortable margin.

England v Scotland (Kolkata, 1.30pm)

Prediction: England to win by over 50 runs or five wickets.

New Zealand v South Africa (Ahmedabad, 5.30pm)

Very little to separate the two teams in terms of quality, but South Africa are now in a different league, regularly reaching for trophies. Have the more in-form core of players for Asian conditions, although the Kiwis are coming into the tournament battle-hardened following a full series against India.

Prediction: South Africa to clinch a close game.

Nepal fans at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Getty Images

Sunday, February 15

Nepal v West Indies (Wankhede, 9.30am)

Another match in Mumbai for the sensational supporters of Nepal. However, they might find the Caribbean side beyond their reach. The West Indies have some serious hitting power in the top and lower order. If one fires, it could be game over.

Prediction: West Indies to win reasonably comfortably.

Namibia v USA (Chennai, 1.30pm)

Prediction: USA to win by a decent margin.

India v Pakistan (Colombo, 5.30pm)

With the match getting the green light, it will be interesting to see the kind of pitch that will be prepared. Pakistan played their first match in Colombo on a green top. Unlikely we will see another low-scoring contest. Either way, emotions will be high and conditions might take a back seat given the incredible amount of bad blood between the players, management and cricket boards.

On form, India should win this one. Their batting is simply too strong and if Jasprit Bumrah returns fully fit, their bowling will have an edge as well.

Prediction: India to win a close game.