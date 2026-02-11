ICC approve replacement for UAE’s Mohammed Zohaib at T20 World Cup due to ‘player mental well-being’

The UAE have been given permission to replace Mohammed Zohaib in their squad after his controversial ousting on the eve of the T20 World Cup.

The ICC announced on Wednesday that Syed Haider had been approved as the replacement for Zohaib, on the grounds of “player mental well-being”.

When the national team played their first match against New Zealand on Tuesday, they had a squad of 14 – which is one fewer than everyone else.

That was because Zohaib had been thrown out of the squad for what the Emirates Cricket Board termed “disciplinary issues”.

They did not specify the nature of the issues, and Zohaib subsequently questioned the decision to send him home, saying he felt he had done nothing wrong.

It is unusual for an event technical committee – the body who sanction player replacements – to permit changes brought about by internal disciplinary issues, rather than injury.

Syed Haider has played 16 T20Is for the UAE. Photo By: Subas Humagain for The National

But they have sanctioned the arrival in the squad of Haider, a 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter who is a product of UAE age group cricket.

“Haider, who has played 16 T20Is, was named as a replacement after Zohaib was withdrawn from the squad due to player mental well-being and team welfare issues,” said an ICC statement.

The replacement of players needs to be sanctioned by a committee that includes Wasim Khan, the ICC general manager of cricket, and Shaun Pollock, the commentator and former South Africa captain.

The reasons the committee cited for granting approval to replace Zohaib hardly help clarify the issues for which he was ousted in the first place.

The ECB do not plan to comment on the case until they have completed an investigation which will take into consideration Zohaib’s subsequent claims.

New Zealand thrash UAE – in pictures

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's superb unbeaten knock of 66 was not enough to stop his team falling to a 10-wicket T20 World Cup thrashing by New Zealand. AFP

New Zealand opener Tim Seifert's unbeaten on 89 came off 45 balls. Getty Images

Haider Ali was the pick of UAE bowlers with his four overs going for 27 runs. Getty Images

Finn Allen and Tim Seifert led New Zealand to victory with 28 balls remaining. Getty Images

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem fields the ball. AFP

Finn Allen of New Zealand celebrates his half century. Getty Images

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem's knock off 66 included four fours and three sixes, helping his team reach 173-6. Getty Images

UAE's Muhammad Waseem celebrates after reaching 50. AFP

New Zealand's Jacob Duffy, centre, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of UAE batter Aryansh Sharma for eight. AFP

UAE's Alishan Sharafu hit 55 off 47 balls. AFP



















Zohaib told The National he had been asked by the management to acknowledge he was injured, or even suggest he had personal issues. He says he refused, but was asked to leave anyway.

“I was told to declare I have an injury, and that would be the reason I was going home, but I said, ‘No, I am fit’,” Zohaib said earlier this week.

“I was told to tell the ECB and ICC my mother is not well, and that I had to go home, but I didn’t want to leave the World Cup. I don’t know why they wanted to send me back.

“I am fit. I have no family reason. I have no disciplinary reason. Everything is good – fitness, home, there are no issues, and my attitude is good. Why they sent me back, I don’t know.”

Haider is expected to join the squad in Delhi ahead of the UAE’s second match against Canada at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Friday.