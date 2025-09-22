Abhishek Sharma’s bat does not talk so much as roar to support India claim that Pakistan rivalry is over

You talk, we win. Well, at least Abhishek Sharma was half right.

The extraordinary 25-year-old opener was the main character in the latest drama, as India crushed Pakistan at Dubai International Stadium for the second time in a week.

So dominant was their six-wicket win in the Asia Cup on Sunday night that it is becoming difficult to argue with Suryakumar Yadav’s gloating subsequent assessment. Because India do do their share of talking, too.

“This is not a rivalry anymore,” the smiling India captain said to sign off his valedictory press conference, citing how one-way the results have been lately.

Maybe not. But it is difficult to couch the Indo-Pak cricket relationship in terms that are anything other than synonyms for rivalry. Feud, enmity, conflict, tussle. It is all of those, and ever increasingly toxic, too.

The first match between the two sides a week ago had been played in good terms in the stands, and a seemingly passable enough spirit on the field, too. At least until India’s players shunned the post-match handshakes.

Then India basically sat back and let Pakistan unravel after that. While Pakistan spent the week looking for scapegoats – PCB officials, ICC match referees, obviously the whole of India – the Indian players chilled. Switch your phone off and go to sleep, was the gist of Suryakumar’s advice to his teammates.

The Indians did not have a game for the next five days themselves, while Pakistan looked entirely distracted as they struggled past the UAE to set up a rematch against the Indians.

They might as well not have bothered: when it came around, India were just as crushingly dominant as they had been seven days previously.

Not that you would have known it from some of the Pakistan players’ demeanour. Sahibzada Farhan mimicked shooting a rifle when he reached 50, even though that was a minor landmark and his team were a long way from looking like winners at the time.

Shaheen Afridi had cross words with India’s opening batters, Abhishek and Shubman Gill, while his fast-bowling partner Haris Rauf was even more combustible.

When fielding in the deep he was goaded by India supporters, so made mocking, inflammatory gestures that appeared to reference the military conflict between the nations earlier this year.

Rauf was so fired up he had to be separated from India’s batters by the umpires at the end of one over. Abhishek and Gill fired back at him, too, and, of course, whoever laughs last laughs loudest.

“The way they were coming to us without any reason, I didn’t like at all,” said Abhishek, whose 39-ball 74 won him the player of the match award.

“I thought this was the only [answer] I could give with my bat and obviously the win towards my team. That is all that was going through my mind.

“I just wanted to deliver for my team.”

Shaheen and Rauf are good mates – their colleagues at Lahore Qalandars reckon they are as good as brothers – but so are Abhishek and Gill. Their united front against the Pakistan fast bowlers spoke of a tight bond.

“I think it’s really important to be very, very good friends off the field,” Suryakumar said of the Abhishek-Gill bromance.

“If you are batting together, opening together, that really helps to get your bond a little stronger.

“Sometimes you don’t have to say anything on the field. You look in the eye and take that cheeky single or compliment each other if someone is going really strong, or if someone is having a hard day.

“I think that friendship comes into picture when they both bat together. And with Shubman, everyone knows what kind of player he is and what he brings to the table, what he brings to the team.

“The only thing I want to say about him is he knows how to score runs and the way he scored it today is a sign of a very good batter.”

What was striking about Gill’s contribution of 47 to the opening stand of 105 for India was its deference to Abhishek.

Gill might be India’s Test captain, and have spent the summer breaking records in the thrilling series in England. But he did not mind giving the limelight to his mate.

Abhishek’s style might be the more spectacular – his strike-rate doesn’t often dip far below 200 – and yet his captain says he is all substance.

“I think he is very, very selfless,” Suryakumar said of Abhishek. “When it comes to his batting style, as he passes the powerplay, he can still bat the same way how he bats in the powerplay.

“But the way he analyses the situation post powerplay, [and assesses] what is required of him, what bowlers are going to bowl, I think that's a plus point for him.

“He’s learning every game and it’s very important for someone like him to understand what his role is, how he can bat a little deeper.

“Most important, what I’ve seen from him is never misses any practice session. He’s always there to do something at least.

“Even if he doesn’t want to bat, he’s there on the ground. He always wants to be active. And if you keep working hard, God always has plans for you.”

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request

Specs Engine: Electric motor generating 54.2kWh (Cooper SE and Aceman SE), 64.6kW (Countryman All4 SE) Power: 218hp (Cooper and Aceman), 313hp (Countryman) Torque: 330Nm (Cooper and Aceman), 494Nm (Countryman) On sale: Now Price: From Dh158,000 (Cooper), Dh168,000 (Aceman), Dh190,000 (Countryman)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

'HIJRAH%3A%20IN%20THE%20FOOTSTEPS%20OF%20THE%20PROPHET' %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEdited%20by%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Idries%20Trevathan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPages%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20240%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Hirmer%20Publishers%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EAvailable%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The%20Witcher%20-%20season%20three %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EVarious%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EHenry%20Cavill%2C%20Freya%20Allan%2C%20Anya%20Chalotra%3Cstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

ENGLAND SQUAD Goalkeepers Henderson, Johnstone, Pickford, Ramsdale Defenders Alexander-Arnold, Chilwell, Coady, Godfrey, James, Maguire, Mings, Shaw, Stones, Trippier, Walker, White Midfielders Bellingham, Henderson, Lingard, Mount, Phillips, Rice, Ward-Prowse Forwards Calvert-Lewin, Foden, Grealish, Greenwood, Kane, Rashford, Saka, Sancho, Sterling, Watkins

Towering concerns Abu Dhabi tower demolition: calls for more clarity on tenant rights

Results Men's finals 45kg:Duc Le Hoang (VIE) beat Zolfi Amirhossein (IRI) points 29-28. 48kg: Naruephon Chittra (THA) beat Joseph Vanlalhruaia (IND) TKO round 2. 51kg: Sakchai Chamchit (THA) beat Salam Al Suwaid (IRQ) TKO round 1. ​​​​​​​54kg: Veerasak Senanue (THA) beat Huynh Hoang Phi (VIE) 30-25. 57kg: Almaz Sarsembekov (KAZ) beat Tak Chuen Suen (MAC) RSC round 3. 60kg: Yerkanat Ospan (KAZ) beat Ibrahim Bilal (UAE) 30-27. 63.5kg: Abil Galiyev (KAZ) beat Nouredine Samir (UAE) 29-28. 67kg: Narin Wonglakhon (THA) beat Mohammed Mardi (UAE) 29-28. 71kg: Amine El Moatassime (UAE) w/o Shaker Al Tekreeti (IRQ). 75kg:​​​​​​​ Youssef Abboud (LBN) w/o Ayoob Saki (IRI). 81kg: Ilyass Habibali (UAE) beat Khaled Tarraf (LBN) 29-28. 86kg: Ali Takaloo (IRI) beat Emil Umayev (KAZ) 30-27. 91kg: Hamid Reza Kordabadi (IRI) beat Mohamad Osaily (LBN) RSC round 1. 91-plus kg: Mohammadrezapoor Shirmohammad (IRI) beat Abdulla Hasan (IRQ) 30-27. Women's finals 45kg: Somruethai Siripathum (THA) beat Ha Huu Huynh (VIE) 30-27. 48kg: Thanawan Thongduang (THA) beat Colleen Saddi (PHI) 30-27. 51kg: Wansawang Srila Or (THA) beat Thuy Phuong Trieu (VIE) 29-28. 54kg: Ruchira Wongsriwo (THA) beat Zeinab Khatoun (LBN) 30-26. 57kg: Sara Idriss (LBN) beat Zahra Nasiri Bargh (IRI) 30-27. 60kg: Kaewrudee Kamtakrapoom (THA) beat Sedigheh Hajivand (IRI) TKO round 2. 63.5kg: Nadiya Moghaddam (IRI) w/o Reem Al Issa (JOR).

Andor %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Tony%20Gilroy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDiego%20Luna%2C%20Genevieve%20O'Reilly%2C%20Alex%20Ferns%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%205%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

How to help Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

2289 – Dh10

2252 – Dh 50

6025 – Dh20

6027 – Dh 100

6026 – Dh 200

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to wear a kandura Dos Wear the right fabric for the right season and occasion

Always ask for the dress code if you don’t know

Wear a white kandura, white ghutra / shemagh (headwear) and black shoes for work

Wear 100 per cent cotton under the kandura as most fabrics are polyester Don’ts Wear hamdania for work, always wear a ghutra and agal

Buy a kandura only based on how it feels; ask questions about the fabric and understand what you are buying

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Kamindu Mendis bio Full name: Pasqual Handi Kamindu Dilanka Mendis Born: September 30, 1998 Age: 20 years and 26 days Nationality: Sri Lankan Major teams Sri Lanka's Under 19 team Batting style: Left-hander Bowling style: Right-arm off-spin and slow left-arm orthodox (that's right!)

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

RACE CARD 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m 8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

Company profile Name:​ One Good Thing ​ Founders:​ Bridgett Lau and Micheal Cooke​ Based in:​ Dubai​​ Sector:​ e-commerce​ Size: 5​ employees Stage: ​Looking for seed funding Investors:​ ​Self-funded and seeking external investors

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale Starring: Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, Radhika Sarathkumar, Nagarjuna Akkineni Director: Amith Krishnan Rating: 3.5/5

Other workplace saving schemes The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.

Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.

National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.

In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.

Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

THE%C2%A0SPECS %3Cp%3EEngine%3A%204-cylinder%202.5-litre%20%2F%202-litre%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3EPower%3A%20188hp%20%2F%20248hp%0D%3Cbr%3ETorque%3A%20244Nm%20%2F%20370Nm%0D%3Cbr%3ETransmission%3A%207-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3EOn%20sale%3A%20now%0D%3Cbr%3EPrice%3A%20From%20Dh110%2C000%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Title: General Practitioner with a speciality in cardiology Previous jobs: Worked in well-known hospitals Jaslok and Breach Candy in Mumbai, India Education: Medical degree from the Government Medical College in Nagpur How it all began: opened his first clinic in Ajman in 1993 Family: a 90-year-old mother, wife and two daughters Remembers a time when medicines from India were purchased per kilo