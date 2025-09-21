Abhishek Sharma guides India to win as feud continues in heated clash with Pakistan in Dubai

Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel-Gaza warWeekendTN Magazine
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
An opening partnership of 105 between Abhishek Sharma, left, and Shubman Gill put India on the way to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025. AFP.
An opening partnership of 105 between Abhishek Sharma, left, and Shubman Gill put India on the way to a six-wicket victory over Pakistan in the Asia Cup match at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025. AFP.
Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf has words with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill of India. Getty Images
Pakistan bowler Haris Rauf has words with Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill of India. Getty Images
India opener Abhishek Sharma cracked 74 off 39 balls. AFP
India opener Abhishek Sharma cracked 74 off 39 balls. AFP
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Indi batter Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. Reuters
Pakistan's Haris Rauf, second left, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Indi batter Suryakumar Yadav for a duck. Reuters
India opener Shubman Gill is bowled out by Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf for 47. Reuters
India opener Shubman Gill is bowled out by Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf for 47. Reuters
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates reaching his half century. He was eventually out for 58 off 45 balls. Getty Images
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan celebrates reaching his half century. He was eventually out for 58 off 45 balls. Getty Images
India's Abhishek Sharma, centre, celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan batter Saim Ayub. AFP
India's Abhishek Sharma, centre, celebrates after taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan batter Saim Ayub. AFP
Pakistan captain Salman Agha finished unbeaten on 17 as his team ended on 171-5 off their 20 overs. AFP
Pakistan captain Salman Agha finished unbeaten on 17 as his team ended on 171-5 off their 20 overs. AFP
India's Abhishek Sharma drops a catch off Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan. AP
India's Abhishek Sharma drops a catch off Pakistan batter Sahibzada Farhan. AP
Pakistan's Saim Ayub hits a six during his 17-ball knock of 21. AP
Pakistan's Saim Ayub hits a six during his 17-ball knock of 21. AP
Pakistan's fans at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP
Pakistan's fans at the Dubai International Stadium. AFP
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan looses control of his bat only to be caught by Suryakumar Yadav of India. Getty Images
Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan looses control of his bat only to be caught by Suryakumar Yadav of India. Getty Images
India's Hardik Pandya, second from right, celebrates with teammates claiming the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for 15. AP
India's Hardik Pandya, second from right, celebrates with teammates claiming the wicket of Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman for 15. AP

Sport

Cricket

Abhishek Sharma guides India to win as feud continues in heated clash with Pakistan in Dubai

Tempers flare again as defending champions beat fierce rivals by six wickets in Asia Cup 2025

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

September 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

No handshakes. Reams of ill feeling. Match officials and players on the edge. And a comfortable win for India over Pakistan.

Seven days may be a long time in Asia Cup 2025. But, at the end of a toxic week for Indo-Pak cricket relations, not a lot had changed.

After India had set the seal on a six-wicket win over their great rivals which was every bit as comprehensive as the scoreline suggests, perhaps it was best the teams stayed apart.

A formation line for handshakes could feasibly have brought certain players to blows.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf had to be kept apart from Abhishek Sharma, the India opener, during the run chase.

Shaheen Afridi, the spearhead of Pakistan’s attack, had verbals with both Abhishek and his opening partner, Shubman Gill.

But for all the fire and fury Pakistan’s players showed, the skill deficit was telling again, just as it had been when India coasted to a seven-wicket win in their Group A meeting last Sunday.

Abhishek made a 24-ball half century, and Pakistan had no answers, despite showing fight before subsiding.

When the match officials were in their minibus on their way to the ground, they might have discussed wanting a nice, quiet, non-controversial start to the game. Fat chance of that happening.

First, it was the turn of Andy Pycroft, “the controversial match referee” as he was termed in official Pakistan Cricket Board media channels last week.

The undemonstrative Zimbabwean unwittingly became a central figure to the furore last week when the toss went ahead without handshakes.

The PCB wanted him out for his role in that, and lodged an official complaint. The ICC pointed out that was unworkable, given the precedent it would set, but they did at least say they got an apology out of him – meaning they would not boycott the rest of the tournament.

Given the backdrop, Pycroft might have been doing some deep breathing exercises in the middle ahead of the toss this time. He got a handshake out of Suryakumar Yadav, who arrived first, and Salman Agha, the Pakistan captain, too.

Brokering a truce between the two captains was beyond him, though. They shared neither a handshake nor an acknowledgement as they swapped team sheets before the toss.

Suryakumar won that, and opted for India to bowl first, which meant Pycroft passed on the baton for keeping order to the umpires.

Just what they did not need was a controversy over a caught behind dismissal of Pakistan’s leading batter.

Fakhar Zaman looked in prime touch after swapping places with runless Saim Ayub and opening the batting. Then he edged a slower ball by Hardik Pandya off the 16th ball of the game.

India’s players all celebrated as if it was a routine dismissal, as the ball settled into wicketkeeper Sanju Samson’s gloves. Fakhar, by contrast, was unmoved.

The video review of it was almost impossible to call: depending on which side of the border you sit on, it either showed the ball bouncing off the ground into Samson’s gloves, or off the tips of his fingers up into his palms.

All that mattered was the decision of Ruchira Palliyaguruge, the third umpire who was subbed off the field when officiating Pakistan v UAE earlier in the week after being hit on the head. He decided the ball had carried, and Fakhar was out. He and his team were seething.

Sahibzada Farhan, the other opener, was at least able to turn the frustration into something fruitful, and in so doing intensified the drama.

He had been dropped twice – once on nought off the third ball of the game, and later on 38 – by Abhishek Sharma. He hade the most of his luck, and made a half century.

To celebrate reaching the milestone, after a huge six off Axar Patel, he mimed shooting a rifle. Given the prevailing atmosphere, that seemed questionable, but both captains did say ahead of the tournament they would not be ordering their players to temper their aggression.

Despite Farhan’s efforts, Pakistan’s innings slowed as it went on, until a late cameo by Faheem Ashraf pushed them to 171 for five from their 20 overs.

It always felt shy of par, but Abhishek and Gill made a mockery of the idea it might be in any way competitive. The duo put on 105 for the first wicket before they were parted on the penultimate ball of the 10th over.

Abhishek carried on to make 74 from 39 balls, before becoming the third Indian wicket to fall for the addition of 18 runs.

The mini collapse scarcely mattered, given the start the openers had given the defending champions.

India clinched the win with four off the bat of Tilak Varma, at which point the India batters headed straight to the dressing room and stayed there, just as they had a week earlier.

SPEC%20SHEET%3A%20APPLE%20IPHONE%2014%20PRO%20MAX
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDisplay%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7%22%20Super%20Retina%20XDR%20OLED%2C%202796%20x%201290%2C%20460ppi%2C%20120Hz%2C%202000%20nits%20max%2C%20HDR%2C%20True%20Tone%2C%20P3%2C%20always-on%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EProcessor%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20A16%20Bionic%2C%206-core%20CPU%2C%205-core%20GPU%2C%2016-core%20Neural%20Engine%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMemory%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206GB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECapacity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20128%2F256%2F512GB%20%2F%201TB%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPlatform%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iOS%2016%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Triple%2048MP%20main%20(f%2F1.78)%20%2B%2012MP%20ultra-wide%20(f%2F2.2)%20%2B%2012MP%20telephoto%20(f%2F2.8)%2C%206x%20optical%2C%2015x%20digital%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EMain%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20HD%20%40%2030fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2012MP%20TrueDepth%20(f%2F1.9)%2C%20Photonic%20Engine%2C%20Deep%20Fusion%2C%20Smart%20HDR%204%2C%20Portrait%20Lighting%3B%20Animoji%2C%20Memoji%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EFront%20camera%20video%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%C2%A04K%20%40%2024%2F25%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20full-HD%20%40%2025%2F30%2F60fps%2C%20slo-mo%20%40%20120%2F240fps%2C%20ProRes%20(4K)%20%40%2030fps%3B%20night%2C%20time%20lapse%2C%20cinematic%2C%20action%20modes%3B%20Dolby%20Vision%2C%204K%20HDR%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204323mAh%2C%20up%20to%2029h%20video%2C%2025h%20streaming%20video%2C%2095h%20audio%3B%20fast%20charge%20to%2050%25%20in%2030min%3B%20MagSafe%2C%20Qi%20wireless%20charging%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EConnectivity%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Wi-Fi%2C%20Bluetooth%205.3%2C%20NFC%20(Apple%20Pay)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EBiometrics%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Face%20ID%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EI%2FO%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Lightning%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDurability%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20IP68%2C%20dust%2Fsplash%2Fwater%20resistant%20up%20to%206m%20up%20to%2030min%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECards%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dual%20eSIM%20%2F%20eSIM%20%2B%20eSIM%20(US%20models%20use%20eSIMs%20only)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EColours%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Deep%20purple%2C%20gold%2C%20silver%2C%20space%20black%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EIn%20the%20box%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20iPhone%2014%20Pro%20Max%2C%20USB-C-to-Lightning%20cable%2C%20one%20Apple%20sticker%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dh4%2C699%20%2F%20Dh5%2C099%20%2F%20Dh5%2C949%20%2F%20Dh6%2C799%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
World Mental Health Day
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

More from Neighbourhood Watch:
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam

1. Fasting

2. Prayer

3. Hajj

4. Shahada

5. Zakat 

Transgender report
While you're here
More on animal trafficking
World Mental Health Day

Rainbow

Kesha

(Kemosabe)

Notable salonnières of the Middle East through history

Al Khasan (Okaz, Saudi Arabia)

Tamadir bint Amr Al Harith, known simply as Al Khasan, was a poet from Najd famed for elegies, earning great renown for the eulogy of her brothers Mu’awiyah and Sakhr, both killed in tribal wars. Although not a salonnière, this prestigious 7th century poet fostered a culture of literary criticism and could be found standing in the souq of Okaz and reciting her poetry, publicly pronouncing her views and inviting others to join in the debate on scholarship. She later converted to Islam.

 

Maryana Marrash (Aleppo)

A poet and writer, Marrash helped revive the tradition of the salon and was an active part of the Nadha movement, or Arab Renaissance. Born to an established family in Aleppo in Ottoman Syria in 1848, Marrash was educated at missionary schools in Aleppo and Beirut at a time when many women did not receive an education. After touring Europe, she began to host salons where writers played chess and cards, competed in the art of poetry, and discussed literature and politics. An accomplished singer and canon player, music and dancing were a part of these evenings.

 

Princess Nazil Fadil (Cairo)

Princess Nazil Fadil gathered religious, literary and political elite together at her Cairo palace, although she stopped short of inviting women. The princess, a niece of Khedive Ismail, believed that Egypt’s situation could only be solved through education and she donated her own property to help fund the first modern Egyptian University in Cairo.

 

Mayy Ziyadah (Cairo)

Ziyadah was the first to entertain both men and women at her Cairo salon, founded in 1913. The writer, poet, public speaker and critic, her writing explored language, religious identity, language, nationalism and hierarchy. Born in Nazareth, Palestine, to a Lebanese father and Palestinian mother, her salon was open to different social classes and earned comparisons with souq of where Al Khansa herself once recited.

Company%20Profile
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20myZoi%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Syed%20Ali%2C%20Christian%20Buchholz%2C%20Shanawaz%20Rouf%2C%20Arsalan%20Siddiqui%2C%20Nabid%20Hassan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2037%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Initial%20undisclosed%20funding%20from%20SC%20Ventures%3B%20second%20round%20of%20funding%20totalling%20%2414%20million%20from%20a%20consortium%20of%20SBI%2C%20a%20Japanese%20VC%20firm%2C%20and%20SC%20Venture%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
School uniforms report
More on Quran memorisation:
Transgender report
What is the FNC?

The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.
It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.
They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning. 
The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.
Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval. 
Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.
In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.
 

Countries recognising Palestine

France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

 

Read more from Aya Iskandarani
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
EA Sports FC 26

Publisher: EA Sports

Consoles: PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S

Rating: 3/5

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
Tips from the expert

Dobromir Radichkov, chief data officer at dubizzle and Bayut, offers a few tips for UAE residents looking to earn some cash from pre-loved items.

  1. Sellers should focus on providing high-quality used goods at attractive prices to buyers.
  2. It’s important to use clear and appealing photos, with catchy titles and detailed descriptions to capture the attention of prospective buyers.
  3. Try to advertise a realistic price to attract buyers looking for good deals, especially in the current environment where consumers are significantly more price-sensitive.
  4. Be creative and look around your home for valuable items that you no longer need but might be useful to others.
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
How much do leading UAE’s UK curriculum schools charge for Year 6?
  1. Nord Anglia International School (Dubai) – Dh85,032
  2. Kings School Al Barsha (Dubai) – Dh71,905
  3. Brighton College Abu Dhabi - Dh68,560
  4. Jumeirah English Speaking School (Dubai) – Dh59,728
  5. Gems Wellington International School – Dubai Branch – Dh58,488
  6. The British School Al Khubairat (Abu Dhabi) - Dh54,170
  7. Dubai English Speaking School – Dh51,269

*Annual tuition fees covering the 2024/2025 academic year

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here...
The&nbsp;five&nbsp;pillars&nbsp;of&nbsp;Islam

1. Fasting 

2. Prayer 

3. Hajj 

4. Shahada 

5. Zakat 

On Women's Day
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
On Women's Day
More from this package
RESULTS

5pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Purebred Arabian Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (Turf) 1,600m
Winner: Hameem, Adrie de Vries (jockey), Abdallah Al Hammadi (trainer)
5.30pm: Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Cup Conditions (PA) Dh 200,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: Winked, Connor Beasley, Abdallah Al Hammadi
6pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Cup Listed (TB) Dh 380,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: Boerhan, Ryan Curatolo, Nicholas Bachalard
6.30pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Group 3 (PA) Dh 500,000 (T) 1,600m
Winner: AF Alwajel, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel
7pm: Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan National Day Jewel Crown Group 1 (PA) Dh 5,000,000 (T) 2,200m
Winner: Messi, Pat Dobbs, Timo Keersmaekers
7.30pm: Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan Racing Festival Handicap (PA) Dh 150,000 (T) 1,400m
Winner: Harrab, Ryan Curatolo, Jean de Roualle
8pm: Wathba Stallions Cup Handicap (PA) Dh 100,000 (T) 1,400m
Winner: AF Alareeq, Connor Beasley, Ahmed Al Mehairbi

More from Rashmee Roshan Lall
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

While you're here
Scores

Day 2

New Zealand 153 & 56-1
Pakistan 227

New Zealand trail by 18 runs with nine wickets remaining

Our commentary on Brexit
Zayed Sustainability Prize
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping point
Tomorrow 2021
SPECS
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206-cylinder%203-litre%2C%20with%20petrol%20and%20diesel%20variants%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E8-speed%20automatic%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20286hp%20(petrol)%2C%20249hp%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E450Nm%20(petrol)%2C%20550Nm%20(diesel)%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EStarting%20at%20%2469%2C800%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
You might also like
US versus China
How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

More on this story
More from Neighbourhood Watch:

Richard Jewell

Director: Clint Eastwood

Stars: Paul Walter Hauser, Sam Rockwell, Brandon Stanley

Two-and-a-half out of five stars 

Teams

Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi

Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag

Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC

Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC

Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan

Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium

Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes

Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

Tomorrow 2021
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Emergency phone numbers in the UAE

Estijaba – 8001717 –  number to call to request coronavirus testing

Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111

Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre

Emirates airline – 600555555

Etihad Airways – 600555666

Ambulance – 998

Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

More on this story:
While you're here
Zayed Sustainability Prize
Dubai Bling season three

Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed 

Rating: 1/5

Our commentary on Brexit
More from this story
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

More from Aya Iskandarani
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here

Day 1 results:

Open Men (bonus points in brackets)
New Zealand 125 (1) beat UAE 111 (3)
India 111 (4) beat Singapore 75 (0)
South Africa 66 (2) beat Sri Lanka 57 (2)
Australia 126 (4) beat Malaysia -16 (0)

Open Women
New Zealand 64 (2) beat South Africa 57 (2)
England 69 (3) beat UAE 63 (1)
Australia 124 (4) beat UAE 23 (0)
New Zealand 74 (2) beat England 55 (2)

Paatal Lok season two

Directors: Avinash Arun, Prosit Roy 

Stars: Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Lc Sekhose, Merenla Imsong

Rating: 4.5/5

Indika
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDeveloper%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2011%20Bit%20Studios%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPublisher%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Odd%20Meter%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EConsole%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20PlayStation%205%2C%20PC%20and%20Xbox%20series%20X%2FS%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
A cheaper choice

Vanuatu: $130,000

Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power.

Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees.

Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day.

Benefits:  No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

UAE currency
More on Quran memorisation:
RACE CARD

6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (Dirt) 1,200m

7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh82,500 (D) 1,900m

7.40pm: Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 2,000m

8.15pm: Conditions (TB) Dh120,000 (D) 1,600m

8.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm: Handicap (TB) Dh87,500 (D) 1,400m

World record transfers

1. Kylian Mbappe - to Real Madrid in 2017/18 - €180 million (Dh770.4m - if a deal goes through)
2. Paul Pogba - to Manchester United in 2016/17 - €105m
3. Gareth Bale - to Real Madrid in 2013/14 - €101m
4. Cristiano Ronaldo - to Real Madrid in 2009/10 - €94m
5. Gonzalo Higuain - to Juventus in 2016/17 - €90m
6. Neymar - to Barcelona in 2013/14 - €88.2m
7. Romelu Lukaku - to Manchester United in 2017/18 - €84.7m
8. Luis Suarez - to Barcelona in 2014/15 - €81.72m
9. Angel di Maria - to Manchester United in 2014/15 - €75m
10. James Rodriguez - to Real Madrid in 2014/15 - €75m

War on waste
Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
Updated: September 21, 2025, 6:48 PM`
Pakistan CricketIndia Cricket
IPSO regulated
News
UAE
Gulf
MENA
US
UK
Europe
Asia
Business
Aviation
Economy
Energy
Money
Property
Banking
Markets
Opinion
Comment
Editorial
Obituaries
Cartoon
Feedback
Future
Science
Space
Technology
Climate
Environment
Road to Net Zero
Health
Culture
Art & Design
Books
Film & TV
Music & On-stage
Pop Culture
Lifestyle
Travel
Fashion & Beauty
Food
Motoring
Luxury
Home & Garden
Wellbeing
Things to do
Sport
Football
Cricket
Olympics
F1
Tennis
Combat Sports
Horse Racing
Weekend
Living in the UAE
Podcasts Newsletters Read E-Paper Print Subscriptions Video App
About UsContact UsWork With UsAdvertise With UsTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicySitemapArchiveRegistration FAQsRosalynn Carter Fellowship
IPSO regulated