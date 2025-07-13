India stumble in third Test victory chase after disastrous England batting collapse

India stumbled badly in their third Test victory chase in the Lord's sunshine that had followed a disastrous batting collapse from England on Day 4 at Lord's on Sunday.

Having been skittled out for 192 in their second innings and looking all set to go 2-1 down in the five-Test series, England fought back with four late wickets to leave India needing 135 runs for victory on the final day.

England had won the opener at Headingley by five wickets before India fought back in style by securing a 336-run victory at Edghbaston.

And Washington Sundar, who took four wickets in England's second innings, remains confident India will compete the series turnaround before the teams head to Old Trafford on July 23.

“India will win, probably just after lunch,” insisted Washington. “The position we're in we'd have differently taken. The fast bowlers kept the pressure on throughout the day, it was amazing.

“We expected a little bit of seam movement, a little bit of up and down. The plan was to not give out many runs as the fast bowlers were always going to be in play.

“All of my wickets were big wickets, which pleased me. Coming at that stage of play was heartening. The UK has been very heartening [with drift], I don't normally get that much in the subcontinent."

Ben Stokes' side looked set to pose India a fair trickier total as they reached 154-4 with Joe Root unbeaten on 40, only for the first-inning centurion to be bowled by Washington Sundar playing his favourite sweep shot.

The in-form Jamie Smith followed him to the pavilion less than four overs later when he was bowled by off-spinner Washington for just eight.

Crucially, captain Stokes followed just after tea, also bowled out trying to sweep Washington, leaving England in deep trouble on 181-7.

Jasprit Bumrah soon had his first wicket of the innings with a superb delivery, spearing in a delivery right in the blockhole to clean out Brydon Carse for one.

Another cracking delivery from pace-bowler Bumrah accounted for dangerous lower-order batter Chris Woakes by clipping the top of his stumps, before Washington knocked over by Washington as England were all out for 192, losing 6-31 either side of tea.

It meant England's last six wickets had come from batters being clean bowled as Washington finished with impressive figures of 4-22 off 12.1 overs with an economy rate of 1.80.

Fast-bowler Jofra Archer landed an early blow for England as he dismissed Yashasvi Jaiswal for a duck after the Indian opener top edged high into the London sky where Jamie Smith was waiting for it to drop.

Chris Woakes then dropped KL Rahul off his own bowling at 28-1 but his batting partner Karun Nair was trapped plumb lbw by Brydon Carse for 18.

India's wobble became a full stumble when England's second-Test tormentor Shubman Gill was gone, struck on the knee roll three quarters up the middle stump by Carse with his team now 53-3.

The visiting captain was gone for six, having scored 16 in the first innings, a desperately disappointing effort following his 430 runs in the previous match at Edgbaston.

Then, with the final blow of a gripping day of Test cricket, Stokes splattered the stumps of night watch Akash Deep for one to leave India rocking at 48-4

KH Rahul, who scored exactly 100 in the first innings, is unbeaten on 33 but facing a potentially nervy Day 5.

“It was tricky, the ball is moving around but when the ball gets a little bit softer there is more runs to be had out there but if you get it enough in the right place it's very tricky,” said England batting coach Marcus Trescothick.

“We would have loved 250 and beyond but we would have taken 190 and our chance to bowl on that pitch and it'll come down to who holds the pressure best tomorrow.”

Earlier, England had resumed on 2-0 with Zak Crawley, who had angered India late Saturday with his time-wasting tactics, alongside opening partner Ben Duckett.

Duckett was out for 22 after pulling Mohammed Siraj to Bumrah at mid-on to leave England 22-1. Siraj then risked disciplinary action after yelling in Duckett's face, with both players in line to attract the attention of match referee Richie Richardson after making shoulder contact.

Ollie Pope (four), Crawley (22) and Harry Brook (23) fell cheaply before Root and Stokes produced a partnership of 67 which was broken by Washington, sparking England's collapse.

Studying addiction This month, Dubai Medical College launched the Middle East’s first master's programme in addiction science. Together with the Erada Centre for Treatment and Rehabilitation, the college offers a two-year master’s course as well as a one-year diploma in the same subject. The move was announced earlier this year and is part of a new drive to combat drug abuse and increase the region’s capacity for treating drug addiction.

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

TRAP Starring: Josh Hartnett, Saleka Shyamalan, Ariel Donaghue Director: M Night Shyamalan Rating: 3/5

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Clinicy%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Prince%20Mohammed%20Bin%20Abdulrahman%2C%20Abdullah%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%20and%20Saud%20bin%20Sulaiman%20Alobaid%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Riyadh%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2025%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20HealthTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETotal%20funding%20raised%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20More%20than%20%2410%20million%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Middle%20East%20Venture%20Partners%2C%20Gate%20Capital%2C%20Kafou%20Group%20and%20Fadeed%20Investment%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Sole survivors Cecelia Crocker was on board Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in 1987 when it crashed in Detroit, killing 154 people, including her parents and brother. The plane had hit a light pole on take off

George Lamson Jr, from Minnesota, was on a Galaxy Airlines flight that crashed in Reno in 1985, killing 68 people. His entire seat was launched out of the plane

Bahia Bakari, then 12, survived when a Yemenia Airways flight crashed near the Comoros in 2009, killing 152. She was found clinging to wreckage after floating in the ocean for 13 hours.

Jim Polehinke was the co-pilot and sole survivor of a 2006 Comair flight that crashed in Lexington, Kentucky, killing 49.

Ferrari 12Cilindri specs Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 Power: 819hp Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm Price: From Dh1,700,000 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EGrowdash%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJuly%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESean%20Trevaskis%20and%20Enver%20Sorkun%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%2C%20UAE%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ERestaurant%20technology%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%20so%20far%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFlat6Labs%2C%20Plus%20VC%2C%20Judah%20VC%2C%20TPN%20Investments%20and%20angel%20investors%2C%20including%20former%20Talabat%20chief%20executive%20Abdulhamid%20Alomar%2C%20and%20entrepreneur%20Zeid%20Husban%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km On sale: Available to order now Price: From Dh801,800

How to register as a donor 1) Organ donors can register on the Hayat app, run by the Ministry of Health and Prevention 2) There are about 11,000 patients in the country in need of organ transplants 3) People must be over 21. Emiratis and residents can register. 4) The campaign uses the hashtag #donate_hope

Tips to stay safe during hot weather Stay hydrated: Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration.

Drink plenty of fluids, especially water. Avoid alcohol and caffeine, which can increase dehydration. Seek cool environments: Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control.

Use air conditioning, fans, or visit community spaces with climate control. Limit outdoor activities: Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat.

Avoid strenuous activity during peak heat. If outside, seek shade and wear a wide-brimmed hat. Dress appropriately: Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss.

Wear lightweight, loose and light-coloured clothing to facilitate heat loss. Check on vulnerable people: Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions.

Regularly check in on elderly neighbours, young children and those with health conditions. Home adaptations: Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours.

Use blinds or curtains to block sunlight, avoid using ovens or stoves, and ventilate living spaces during cooler hours. Recognise heat illness: Learn the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke (dizziness, confusion, rapid pulse, nausea), and seek medical attention if symptoms occur.