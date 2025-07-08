Why Wiaan Mulder refused to break Brian Lara's world record Test score of 400

South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder etched his name in the history books by refusing to break one of the most coveted records in cricket – the highest individual score in a Test innings.

On the second day of the second Test against Zimbabwe at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Mulder found himself 33 runs shy of West Indies great Brian Lara's record of 400 not out which was set 21 years ago against England in Antigua.

With South Africa well-placed on 626-5 at lunch on the second day, Mulder was expected to go for the record and declare. However, the Proteas declared the innings at lunch, with Mulder passing the opportunity to break Lara's record and remaining not out at 367. His innings came off just 334 balls and included 49 fours and four sixes.

Following the surprise decision, all-rounder Mulder was asked we he did not go after the record.

“First things first. I thought we’d got enough and needed a bowl. And, secondly, Brian Lara is a legend, let’s be real,” Mulder said at the close of play.

“He got 400 against England and for someone of that stature to keep that record is pretty special. I think if I get the chance again, I'd probably do the same thing.”

The 27-year-old said he also got support from coach Shukri Conrad.

“He said to me, ‘Let the legends keep the really big scores’. And you know, you never know what's my fate or what's destined for me, but I think Brian Lara keeping that record is exactly the way it should be.”

Still, Mulder finished with the fifth-highest Test score of all time after being 264 not out overnight.

Mulder then took two wickets as South Africa dismissed Zimbabwe for 170 in their reply and forced the follow-on.

Mulder is leading the side for the first time as a depleted Proteas take on their neighbours in a two-match series.

He had brought up 300 runs in Monday's morning session, scoring them off 297 balls for the second fastest triple century in Tests, and then passed Hashim Amla's record score for a South African of 311 not out against England at the Oval in 2012 and got to 350 in 324 balls.

Mulder was recently promoted up the order and before his triple ton averaged only 26.20 in 33 Test innings.

“To be honest with you, I've never even dreamt of getting a double hundred, never mind a triple hundred,” he said.

“But it’s super special and the most important thing is putting the team in a good position to hopefully win this Test.”

Mulder said playing county cricket for Leicestershire in England as well as batting in domestic cricket on the notoriously tricky Wanderers pitch in Johannesburg had helped him hone his game.

“Going to England gave me a chance to understand what kind of batter I wanted to be and to figure out some technical things.”

He also said current Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons had played a big role while he was coaching in South Africa, particularly in playing the short ball.