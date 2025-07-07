Andre Russell of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders during a DP World International League T20 match against Sharjah Warriors in Dubai. CREIMAS
Sport

Cricket

Phil Salt and Andre Russell among star-studded line-up for DP World ILT20 Season 4

Franchises to pick up more players during inaugural auction later in the year

The National

July 07, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Some of the biggest names in franchise cricket will be on show during the fourth season of the DP World International League T20, with a number of top England stars set to play in the UAE at the end of the year.

Tournament officials on Monday announced the list of players retained and signed early by the six teams.

Among the top names are 2022 T20 World Cup winners Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Chris Woakes. All-rounder Curran was the player of the tournament last season with the Desert Vipers.

A number of other top players will be in action. Caribbean T20 superstars Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Rovman Powell are set to compete in the tournament that begins on December 2. The six-team, 34-match tournament concludes on January 4.

Zimbabwe's globetrotting all-rounder Sikandar Raza, Australia’s big-hitting batter Tim David while New Zealand pace duo Lockie Ferguson and Tim Southee will also be available.

With the initial retentions and selections completed, teams will now move on to the next phase of squad composition.

For the first time in the tournament's short history, teams will finalise their squads through a player auction. Date and details of the auction will be announced soon.

DP World ILT20 Season 4 teams

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: Alishan Sharafu (UAE), Andre Russell, Charith Asalanka, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Alex Hales, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford

Desert Vipers: Dan Lawrence, David Payne, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer (UAE), Lockie Ferguson, Max Holden, Sam Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Andries Gous

Dubai Capitals: Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Gulbadin Naib, Rovmann Powell, Shai Hope, Luke Wood, Waqar Salamkheil, Muhammad Jawadullah (UAE)

Gulf Giants: Aayan Afzal Khan (UAE), Blessing Muzarabani, Gerhard Erasmus, James Vince, Mark Adair, Azmatullah Omarzai, Moeen Ali, Rahmanullah Gurbaz

MI Emirates: AM Ghazanfar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kusal Perera, Romario Shepherd, Tom Banton, Muhammad Waseem (UAE), Chris Woakes, Kamindu Mendis

Sharjah Warriorz: Johnson Charles, Kusal Mendis, Tim Southee, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Maheesh Theekshana, Sikandar Raza, Saurabh Netravalkar, Tim David

